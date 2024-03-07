ATLANTA, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading Health IT provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity, science research and development, and systems engineering and integration, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to continue and expand its user-experience, technology refresh and IT services for the National Institutes of Health’s (“NIH”) National Cancer Institute (“NCI”). NCI, the largest institute under NIH, is the federal government’s principal agency for cancer research, training, and health information dissemination.

“This new award extends DLH’s longstanding partnership with NCI’s Center for Biomedical Informatics and Information Technology (“CBIIT”) by providing scientific computing and informatics to support NCI’s research mission,” said Zach Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of DLH. The contract was competitively awarded through the multiple-award blanket purchase agreement with CBIIT that the Company announced in February 2023. Including the base period and all option periods, the contract has a value of approximately $52 million over a performance period of five and a half years. Furthermore, the award includes provisions for an additional $86 million in optional IT services. If fully exercised, the potential maximum contract value would be $138 million.

Through this work, DLH will provide IT services for nearly 7,000 NCI employees, on matters ranging from hardware configuration to software management strategies, ServiceNow functions, network connectivity, desktop data protection, desktop platform engineering, technology refresh, and more. The Company will leverage its world-class IT systems expertise and advanced solution set to efficiently resolve customer service requests.

“Managing IT user support for NCI is an immense responsibility, on which DLH has delivered excellence,” said Diane Yarnell, President of DLH’s Health IT Operations Center. “Our performance exemplifies a commitment to innovation, customer service, and execution, and we are honored for the opportunity to continue our work on behalf of the Institute’s mission to accelerate the understanding and treatment of cancer.”

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) delivers improved health and national security readiness solutions for federal programs through science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 3,200 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovation to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

