DM & DOCU Investor Alerts: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Nationally Recognized Firm Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Upcoming Deadlines

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM)
Class Period: March 15, 2021 – November 15, 2021
Deadline: February 18, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/dm.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were deficiencies in EnvisionTEC’s manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC’s products; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)
Class Period: March 27, 2020 – December 2, 2021
Deadline: February 22, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/docu.             
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign’s business was positive, not negative; (2) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (3) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a “return to normal” would have on the Company’s growth and business; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the factual details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

