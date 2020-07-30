DMC Global Announces Promotion of Antoine Nobili to President of NobelClad

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today announced the promotion of Antoine Nobili to president of NobelClad, the Company’s composite metals business.

Nobili, 49, has worked with NobelClad for 25 years, the past 11 of which as managing director of its European operations. He joined the business in 1995 as a research and development engineer. In 2000, he was promoted to product manager, and led the commercialization of NobelClad’s explosion-welded electrical transition joints (ETJs), which today are used extensively by the global aluminum smelting industry. Nobili was named general manager of operations of NobelClad’s manufacturing facility in Rivesaltes, France in 2003; and in 2009, he became managing director of the EMEA region (Europe, Middle-East and Africa), including NobelClad’s manufacturing operations in Germany.

Kevin Longe, president and CEO of DMC, and former interim president of NobelClad, said, “I have worked closely with Antoine for the past eight years, and have been impressed by his growth as a leader, his commercial and operational skills, and his achievements in product, application and global market development. Antoine led our 2014 acquisition and startup of NobelClad’s flagship European manufacturing plant in Liebenscheid, Germany, as well the subsequent consolidation of our European operations. His many accomplishments have significantly enhanced NobelClad’s opportunities for future growth.”

Longe added, “We considered a number of external and internal candidates, and Antoine emerged as the best person for this role. I am very pleased the position was filled from within DMC, as it illustrates the depth and breadth of talent within our global organization.”

Nobili said, “I have spent most of my career with NobelClad, and am extremely proud to have the opportunity to lead the organization. We have assembled exceptional commercial, technical and operating teams that collaborate seamlessly around the world. We also have a healthy culture of safety, quality and customer service, and a compelling long-term growth strategy. I look forward to accelerating the deployment of that strategy, and am confident NobelClad’s future has never been brighter.”

Nobili holds a Master of Business Administration from IFG – the French Institute for Business and Administration; and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the National School of Engineers of Tarbes. He and his wife, Sara, live in Perpignan, France with their two children.

