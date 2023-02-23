Unit Sales of DynaEnergetics’ Flagship DS Perforating System up 40% Year-Over-Year;

Arcadia & NobelClad See Strong Demand Across Primary End Markets

Fourth quarter sales were $175.1 million, flat sequentially and up 144% versus Q4 2021

Fourth quarter sales were up 36% versus pro forma fourth quarter 2021 sales, inclusive of Arcadia

Fourth quarter consolidated gross margin was 26% versus 29% in Q3 2022 and 18% in Q4 2021

Fourth quarter net income attributable to DMC was $3.3 million

Fourth quarter adjusted net income attributable to DMC*, inclusive of $2.2 million in non-cash amortization expense for Arcadia purchased intangible assets, was $4.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was $19.6 million

Full-year sales were $654.1 million, up 151% versus 2021

Full-year net income attributable to DMC was $12.2 million

Full-year adjusted net income attributable to DMC*, inclusive of $21.8 million in non-cash amortization expense for Arcadia purchased intangible assets, was $13.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share

Full-year adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was $74.2 million, up 268% versus 2021

Fourth quarter sales were $175.1 million, flat sequentially and up 144% versus sales in last year’s fourth quarter. The 2022 fourth quarter results include $74.4 million in sales from Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products. DMC acquired a 60% controlling interest in Arcadia on December 23, 2021.

Excluding Arcadia, fourth quarter sales were $100.7 million, up 7% sequentially and up 40% versus the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase principally reflects stronger demand for well perforating products from DynaEnergetics, DMC’s energy products business.

Fourth quarter gross margin was 26% versus 29% in the third quarter and 18% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The sequential decline principally reflects an expected dip in gross margin at Arcadia resulting from volatility in aluminum prices earlier in 2022, as well as inventory write offs and reserves within DynaEnergetics’ North American business.

Selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A) was $30.6 million, flat sequentially and up from $16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding Arcadia, SG&A was $16.7 million versus $15.7 million in the year-ago fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter net income attributable to DMC was $3.3 million. Due to the acquisition of the 60% controlling interest in Arcadia, the calculation for net earnings per diluted share must account for the change in value of the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia. The redeemable noncontrolling interest value is estimated at the end of each quarter based on the formula used to calculate a Put and Call Option in the Arcadia Operating Agreement. During the fourth quarter, the adjustment decreased the redeemable noncontrolling interest by $6.9 million. When added to the $3.3 million in net income attributable to DMC stockholders, the resulting net income for calculation of earnings per share is $10.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, based on 19.4 million diluted shares outstanding. Net loss attributable to DMC stockholders in the prior-year fourth quarter, after the adjustment to redeemable noncontrolling interest, was $(7.2) million, or $(0.38) per diluted share, on 18.8 million diluted shares outstanding.

Fourth quarter adjusted net income attributable to DMC*, which includes $2.2 million in non-cash amortization expense of the purchased intangible assets of Arcadia, was $4.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was $19.6 million, down 10% from $21.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, and up 592% from $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter cash flow from operations was $20.6 million versus cash used in operations of $(10.9) million in the prior-year fourth quarter. Cash and cash equivalents were $25.1 million versus $30.8 million at December 31, 2021.

DMC’s debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at December 31, 2022, was 1.69. The Company’s debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio covenant for the end of the quarter was 3.25.

Arcadia

Arcadia reported fourth quarter sales of $74.4 million, down 8% sequentially and up 31% from pro forma sales in last year’s fourth quarter. The decrease versus the third quarter reflects anticipated impacts of seasonality and maintenance. The increase versus prior year reflects higher average selling prices, which were implemented to address inflation on raw materials.

Fourth quarter gross margin was 24% versus 30% in the third quarter and 28% on a pro forma basis in last year’s fourth quarter. Decreases compared to both prior periods reflect higher fourth quarter raw material costs, which outpaced the increase in average selling prices. Additionally, Arcadia’s high-end residential business shipped orders out of backlog that were quoted prior to the implementation of price increases. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC was $4.3 million versus $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 and pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million in the comparable year-ago quarter.

DynaEnergetics

DynaEnergetics reported fourth quarter sales of $77.6 million, up 10% sequentially and up 53% versus last year’s fourth quarter. Sales in North America increased 12% sequentially, while international sales were comparable to the third quarter. Gross margin was 28% in the fourth quarter compared to 30% in the third quarter and 20% in the 2021 fourth quarter. The sequential decline principally relates to inventory write offs and reserves. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $14.4 million from $13.9 million in the third quarter and $4.0 million in the 2021 fourth quarter.

NobelClad

NobelClad reported fourth quarter sales of $23.1 million, down 1% sequentially and up 9% versus the 2021 fourth quarter. Gross margin was 24%, versus 27% in the third quarter and 20% in the prior-year fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million in both the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and $2.1 million in the 2021 fourth quarter.

NobelClad’s trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio at the end of the fourth quarter was 1.14. Order backlog increased to $55.5 million from $48.0 million at the end of the third quarter.

Full-year results

Consolidated sales in 2022 were $654.1 million, up 151% versus 2021. Excluding $299.5 million in contributions from Arcadia, full-year 2022 sales were $354.6 million, up 36% from 2021.

Gross margin was 28% versus 23% in 2021. Operating income was $30.0 million versus an operating loss of $2.4 million in the prior year.

Full-year 2022 net income attributable to DMC was $12.2 million. The adjustment to the change in value of the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest decreased the redeemable noncontrolling interest by $1.9 million. When added to the $12.2 million in net income attributable to DMC stockholders, the resulting net income for calculation of earnings per share was $14.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, based on 19.4 million diluted shares outstanding. Net loss attributable to DMC in the prior year, after the adjustment to redeemable noncontrolling interest, was $(4.6) million, or $(0.26) per diluted share on 17.6 million diluted shares outstanding.

Full-year adjusted net income attributable to DMC*, which includes $21.8 million in non-cash amortization expense of the purchased intangible assets of Arcadia, was $13.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was $74.2 million, up 268% versus 2021. Cash flow provided by operations during 2022 was $44.9 million versus cash flow used in operations of $12.8 million in the prior year.

Arcadia

Arcadia reported 2022 sales of $299.5 million, up 25% from pro forma sales in the prior year. Gross margin was 29% versus pro forma gross margin of 34% in 2021, and adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC was $28.2 million, down 6% from pro forma results in the prior year.

DynaEnergetics

Full-year sales at DynaEnergetics were $264.3 million, up 51% versus 2021. Gross margin improved to 29% from 22% in the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA increased 187% to $46.9 million versus 2021.

NobelClad

NobelClad reported 2022 sales of $90.2 million, up 6% from the prior year. Gross margin was 24% versus 26% last year, while adjusted EBITDA was $11.9 million versus $13.7 million in 2021.

Management Commentary

“DMC’s businesses delivered a strong finish to 2022, reflecting solid execution by our employees, healthy demand for our differentiated products and solutions, and the resiliency of our end markets,” said Michael Kuta, interim Co-CEO.

“The fourth quarter capped a milestone year at DynaEnergetics, which built and shipped 40% more of its flagship DS perforating systems than in 2019, the prior high-water mark for DS unit sales. As demand accelerated throughout the year, a series of process improvements significantly expanded the capacity of DynaEnergetics’ Blum, Texas, production facility. This capacity enabled the business to onboard several new customers during the fourth quarter.

“DynaEnergetics’ fourth quarter gross margin of 28% was up 800 basis points year-over-year but was nevertheless disappointing and several percentage points below our target. We believe continued top-line growth, manufacturing process improvements, the introduction of several new premium products, improved product mix and price increases will collectively drive further margin expansion throughout 2023.

“DynaEnergetics’ international team also delivered an outstanding year, including a 35% increase in sales versus 2021,” Kuta added. “We are optimistic 2023 will bring another year of healthy growth for DynaEnergetics’ North American and international businesses.”

“Arcadia delivered solid year-over-year sales growth during the fourth quarter, reflecting increased pricing to address higher raw material costs. As expected, fourth quarter gross margin was below historic averages due to record-high aluminum prices during part of 2022. A large portion of the remaining high-priced inventory at Arcadia’s commercial business, which generates approximately 85% of Arcadia’s sales, was shipped during the fourth quarter.

“Arcadia Custom, which serves the high-end residential market and generates roughly 15% of Arcadia’s sales, continues to ship orders that were quoted before price increases were implemented. Deliveries of these lower-margin residential orders should be complete during the second half of 2023. We expect Arcadia’s consolidated profitability will improve incrementally throughout 2023 as these inventory and pricing issues subside,” Kuta added.

“Arcadia has made significant progress implementing its new ERP platform, and the first phase of the project should go live during the second quarter. Demand at both the commercial and high-end residential businesses remains healthy, and we are focused on increasing production capacity. We expect our plans to debottleneck Arcadia’s painting capacity will be in effect by the end of 2023.”

“NobelClad reported fourth quarter sales that were above our forecasts,” Kuta said. “The business also recorded a 15% sequential improvement in its order backlog, which was at a 10-year high at year end. Bookings of NobelClad’s new Cylindra™ cryogenic transition joints, which are used in LNG processing equipment, continue to increase, and customer interest in the DetaPipe™ product also is strong. We are increasingly encouraged by NobelClad’s prospects for growth over the next several years.”

David Aldous, director and interim Co-CEO, said, “Arcadia, DynaEnergetics and NobelClad each demonstrated the strength of their business models and differentiated products during 2022, and each has entered 2023 with solid momentum. Our achievements during the past year would not be possible without the efforts of DMC’s employees, and we sincerely thank them for their dedication to the Company’s success.

“We are confident in DMC’s strategy and the ability of our businesses to defend and extend the leadership positions they have built in their markets. With the goal of maximizing cash flow and improving returns for our stakeholders, we are working with our business leaders to advance DMC’s culture of innovation, enhance our operational excellence and make focused investment decisions that will support DMC’s long-term growth objectives.”

Guidance

Kuta said first quarter 2023 consolidated sales are expected in a range of $168 million to $178 million versus the $175.1 million reported in the fourth quarter. At the business level, Arcadia is expected to report sales of $70 million to $75 million versus the $74.4 million reported in the fourth quarter. Sales at DynaEnergetics are expected in a range of $78 million to $82 million versus the $77.6 million reported in the fourth quarter. NobelClad’s sales are expected in a range of $20 million to $21 million versus the $23.1 million reported in the fourth quarter.

Consolidated gross margin is expected in a range of 27% to 28% versus the 26% reported in the fourth quarter. First quarter gross margin is expected to improve sequentially at both DynaEnergetics and Arcadia, while NobelClad is expected to be impacted by a less favorable project mix.

First quarter selling, general and administrative expense is expected in a range of $32 million to $33 million versus the $30.6 million reported in the fourth quarter and will include approximately $2.0 million in patent litigation expense at DynaEnergetics. First quarter SG&A guidance excludes severance expense related to the resignation of DMC’s former CEO. We expect our SG&A run rate will be below $30 million per quarter by the end of the year, excluding one-time expenses, and will also decline as a percentage of sales.

First quarter amortization expense is expected to be $5.8 million versus the $3.8 million reported in the fourth quarter. (Please note that DMC does not straight-line the amortization of customer relationship intangible assets related to Arcadia. A full 5-year forecast will be in available in the footnotes to our 2022 Form 10-K.)

First quarter depreciation expense is expected to be $3.8 million and interest expense is expected to be $2.2 million. Our annualized effective tax rate is forecasted to be between 28% and 30%.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC, after deducting the 40% noncontrolling interest, is expected in a range of $17 million to $21 million versus $19.6 million in the fourth quarter.

First quarter capital expenditures are expected to be $4 million to $6 million, while full-year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $20 million and will include investments in Arcadia’s ERP system and painting capacity.

DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sequential Year-on-year NET SALES $ 175,074 $ 174,465 $ 71,844 — % 144 % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 129,970 123,127 58,910 6 % 121 % Gross profit 45,104 51,338 12,934 (12 )% 249 % Gross profit percentage 26 % 29 % 18 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 19,789 19,796 10,155 — % 95 % Selling and distribution expenses 10,847 10,748 6,127 1 % 77 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 3,772 7,385 568 (49 )% 564 % Acquisition expenses — — 1,581 — % (100 )% Restructuring expenses 129 8 — 1,513 % — % Total costs and expenses 34,537 37,937 18,431 (9 )% 87 % OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 10,567 13,401 (5,497 ) (21 )% 292 % OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME: Other (expense) income, net (559 ) 120 (152 ) (566 )% (268 )% Interest expense, net (2,129 ) (1,771 ) (74 ) 20 % 2,777 % INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 7,879 11,750 (5,723 ) (33 )% 238 % INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) 4,438 3,537 (2,154 ) 25 % 306 % NET INCOME (LOSS) 3,441 8,213 (3,569 ) (58 )% 196 % Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 175 1,496 (808 ) (88 )% 122 % NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 3,266 $ 6,717 $ (2,761 ) (51 )% 218 % NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.46 $ (0.38 ) 13 % 237 % Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.46 $ (0.38 ) 13 % 237 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,384,678 19,381,489 18,754,250 — % 3 % Diluted 19,393,245 19,381,794 18,754,250 — % 3 %

Reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Three months ended Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 3,266 $ 6,717 $ (2,761 ) Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest 6,933 2,256 (4,424 ) Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. common stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 10,199 $ 8,973 $ (7,185 )



DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Year-on-year NET SALES $ 654,086 $ 260,115 151 % COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 468,639 200,635 134 % Gross profit 185,447 59,480 212 % Gross profit percentage 28 % 23 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 76,119 36,276 110 % Selling and distribution expenses 42,230 22,507 88 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 36,926 1,391 2,555 % Acquisition expenses — 1,581 (100 )% Restructuring expenses 182 127 43 % Total costs and expenses 155,457 61,882 151 % OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 29,990 (2,402 ) 1,349 % OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME: Other (expense) income, net (594 ) 152 (491 )% Interest expense, net (6,187 ) (304 ) 1,935 % INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 23,209 (2,554 ) 1,009 % INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) 9,376 (1,544 ) 707 % NET INCOME (LOSS) 13,833 (1,010 ) 1,470 % Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,586 (808 ) 296 % NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 12,247 $ (202 ) 6,163 % NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ 0.72 $ (0.26 ) 377 % Diluted $ 0.72 $ (0.26 ) 377 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,360,677 17,610,711 10 % Diluted 19,369,165 17,610,711 10 %

Reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 12,247 $ (202 ) Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,937 (4,424 ) Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. common stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 14,184 $ (4,626 )



DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Arcadia

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Sequential Net sales $ 74,400 $ 80,697 (8 )% Gross profit 17,970 23,892 (25 )% Gross profit percentage 24 % 30 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 9,535 8,782 9 % Selling and distribution expenses 4,352 4,135 5 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 3,642 7,233 (50 )% Operating income 441 3,742 (88 )% Adjusted EBITDA 7,143 12,065 (41 )% Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,857 ) (4,826 ) (41 )% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 4,286 $ 7,239 (41 )%

Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2022 Net sales $ 299,527 Gross profit 88,334 Gross profit percentage 29 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 31,872 Selling and distribution expenses 16,184 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 36,316 Operating income 3,962 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,920 Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest $ (18,768 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 28,152

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 77,551 $ 70,372 $ 50,679 10 % 53 % Gross profit 21,764 21,237 9,922 2 % 119 % Gross profit percentage 28 % 30 % 20 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 4,970 4,924 4,559 1 % 9 % Selling and distribution expenses 4,270 4,257 3,348 — % 28 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 54 78 87 (31 )% (38 )% Operating income 12,470 11,978 1,928 4 % 547 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,439 $ 13,935 $ 3,950 4 % 266 %



DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Year-on-year Net sales $ 264,327 $ 175,356 51 % Gross profit 75,569 38,955 94 % Gross profit percentage 29 % 22 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 19,627 17,132 15 % Selling and distribution expenses 16,588 13,050 27 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 299 538 (44 )% Operating income 39,055 8,235 374 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,932 $ 16,361 187 %

NobelClad

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 23,123 $ 23,396 $ 21,165 (1 )% 9 % Gross profit 5,518 6,325 4,212 (13 )% 31 % Gross profit percentage 24 % 27 % 20 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 943 1,475 581 (36 )% 62 % Selling and distribution expenses 2,071 2,263 2,326 (8 )% (11 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 76 74 118 3 % (36 )% Restructuring expenses 129 8 — 1,513 % — % Operating income 2,299 2,505 1,187 (8 )% 94 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,433 $ 3,412 $ 2,141 1 % 60 %

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Year-on-year Net sales $ 90,232 $ 84,759 6 % Gross profit 22,050 22,173 (1 )% Gross profit percentage 24 % 26 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 4,587 3,217 43 % Selling and distribution expenses 8,981 8,556 5 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 311 490 (37 )% Restructuring expenses 182 127 43 % Operating income 7,989 9,783 (18 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,901 $ 13,717 (13 )%



DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Thousands)

Change Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sequential From year-end (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,144 $ 18,486 $ 30,810 36 % (18 )% Accounts receivable, net 94,415 94,191 71,932 — % 31 % Inventories 156,590 152,573 124,214 3 % 26 % Other current assets 10,723 9,977 12,240 7 % (12 )% Total current assets 286,872 275,227 239,196 4 % 20 % Property, plant and equipment, net 129,445 123,292 122,078 5 % 6 % Goodwill 141,725 139,922 141,266 1 % — % Purchased intangible assets, net 217,925 221,753 255,576 (2 )% (15 )% Other long-term assets 103,011 104,915 106,296 (2 )% (3 )% Total assets $ 878,978 $ 865,109 $ 864,412 2 % 2 % LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 46,816 $ 41,573 $ 40,276 13 % 16 % Contract liabilities 32,080 30,030 21,052 7 % 52 % Accrued income taxes 4,256 3,206 9 33 % 47,189 % Current portion of long-term debt 15,000 15,000 15,000 — % — % Other current liabilities 29,898 32,104 29,477 (7 )% 1 % Total current liabilities 128,050 121,913 105,814 5 % 21 % Long-term debt 117,798 121,409 132,425 (3 )% (11 )% Deferred tax liabilities 1,908 1,547 2,202 23 % (13 )% Other long-term liabilities 63,053 62,625 66,250 1 % (5 )% Redeemable noncontrolling interest 187,522 194,962 197,196 (4 )% (5 )% Stockholders’ equity 380,647 362,653 360,525 5 % 6 % Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 878,978 $ 865,109 $ 864,412 2 % 2 %



DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 3,441 $ 8,213 $ (3,569 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 3,703 3,541 2,903 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 3,772 7,385 568 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 141 145 80 Stock-based compensation 3,167 2,242 1,670 Deferred income taxes 1,013 (1,448 ) 200 Restructuring expenses 129 8 — Other 1,639 (340 ) 94 Change in working capital, net 3,596 2,053 (12,852 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 20,601 21,799 (10,906 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — — (261,000 ) Consideration adjustments related to acquisition of business (370 ) (2,674 ) — Promissory note to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder — — (24,902 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities — — 144,921 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (7,307 ) (4,958 ) (2,311 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 62 — — Net cash used in investing activities (7,615 ) (7,632 ) (143,292 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings on term loan — — 150,000 Repayments on term loan (3,750 ) (3,750 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs (1 ) (3 ) (2,337 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees and directors 201 — 181 Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder (2,007 ) (3,293 ) — Treasury stock activity (139 ) 2 (9 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,696 ) (7,044 ) 147,835 EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (632 ) (456 ) 153 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 6,658 6,667 (6,210 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 18,486 11,819 37,020 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 25,144 $ 18,486 $ 30,810



DMC GLOBAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 13,833 $ (1,010 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 14,281 11,303 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 36,926 1,391 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 553 248 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up 430 — Stock-based compensation 10,058 6,574 Deferred income taxes (599 ) (1,846 ) Restructuring expenses 182 127 Other 1,344 (204 ) Change in working capital, net (32,072 ) (29,395 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 44,936 (12,812 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (261,000 ) Consideration adjustments related to acquisition of business (2,404 ) — Promissory note to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder — (24,902 ) Investment in marketable securities — (123,984 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities — 4,799 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities — 144,921 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (18,584 ) (8,659 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 62 1,019 Net cash used in investing activities (20,926 ) (267,806 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings on term loan — 150,000 Repayments on term loan (15,000 ) — Repayments on capital expenditure facility — (11,750 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (180 ) (2,337 ) Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder (12,300 ) — Net proceeds from issuance of common stock through equity offering — 123,461 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock through at-the-market offering program — 25,262 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees and directors 201 434 Treasury stock purchases (1,231 ) (2,485 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (28,510 ) 282,585 EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (1,166 ) 656 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (5,666 ) 2,623 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 30,810 28,187 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 25,144 $ 30,810



DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

DMC Global

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sequential Year-on-year Net income (loss) 3,441 8,213 (3,569 ) (58 )% 196 % Interest expense, net 2,129 1,771 74 20 % 2,777 % Income tax provision (benefit) 4,438 3,537 (2,154 ) 25 % 306 % Depreciation 3,703 3,541 2,903 5 % 28 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 3,772 7,385 568 (49 )% 564 % EBITDA 17,483 24,447 (2,178 ) (28 )% 903 % Restructuring expenses 129 8 — 1,513 % — % Acquisition expenses — — 1,581 — % (100 )% Arcadia stub period expenses excluding depreciation & amortization — — 1,605 — % (100 )% Nonrecurring retirement expenses 1,100 — — — % — % Stock-based compensation 3,167 2,242 1,670 41 % 90 % Other expense (income), net 559 (120 ) 152 566 % 268 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,438 $ 26,577 $ 2,830 (16 )% 693 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,857 ) (4,826 ) — (41 )% — % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 19,581 $ 21,751 $ 2,830 (10 )% 592 %

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Year-on-year Net income (loss) $ 13,833 $ (1,010 ) 1,470 % Interest expense, net 6,187 304 1,935 % Income tax provision (benefit) 9,376 (1,544 ) 707 % Depreciation 14,281 11,303 26 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 36,926 1,391 2,555 % EBITDA 80,603 10,444 672 % Restructuring expenses 182 127 43 % Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up 430 — — % Nonrecurring retirement expenses 1,100 — — % Stock-based compensation 10,058 6,574 53 % Acquisition expenses — 1,581 (100 )% Arcadia stub-period expenses — 1,605 (100 )% Other expense (income), net 594 (152 ) 491 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,967 $ 20,179 361 % Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (18,768 ) — — % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 74,199 $ 20,179 268 %



DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

Three months ended December 31, 2022 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 3,266 $ 0.17 Nonrecurring retirement expenses, net of tax(2) 905 0.05 NobelClad restructuring expenses, net of tax 88 — As adjusted $ 4,259 $ 0.22

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,393,245

(2) Includes nonrecurring expenses of $1,100 in accrued cash compensation and $859 in accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax, related to the retirement of Arcadia’s former president.

Three months ended September 30, 2022 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 6,717 $ 0.35 NobelClad restructuring expenses, net of tax 5 — As adjusted $ 6,722 $ 0.35

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,381,794

Three months ended December 31, 2021 Amount Per Share(1) Net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ (2,761 ) $ (0.15 ) Acquisition expenses, net of tax 1,217 0.07 Arcadia stub period expenses, net of tax 1,741 0.09 As adjusted $ 197 $ 0.01

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 18,754,250

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 12,247 $ 0.63 Nonrecurring retirement expenses, net of tax(2) 905 0.05 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up, net of tax 199 0.01 NobelClad restructuring expenses, net of tax 124 0.01 As adjusted $ 13,475 $ 0.70

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,369,165

(2) Includes nonrecurring expenses of $1,100 in accrued cash compensation and $859 in accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax, related to the retirement of Arcadia’s former president.



DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Amount Per Share(1) Net loss attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ (202 ) $ (0.01 ) Acquisition expenses, net of tax 1,217 0.07 Arcadia stub period expenses, net of tax 1,741 0.10 NobelClad restructuring expenses, net of tax 127 — As adjusted $ 2,883 $ 0.16

1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 17,610,711



DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Arcadia

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Sequential Operating income, as reported $ 441 $ 3,742 (88 )% Adjustments: Depreciation 762 733 4 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 3,642 7,233 (50 )% Nonrecurring retirement expenses 1,100 — — % Stock-based compensation 1,198 357 236 % Adjusted EBITDA 7,143 12,065 (41 )% Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,857 ) (4,826 ) (41 )% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 4,286 $ 7,239 (41 )%

Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2022 Operating income, as reported $ 3,962 Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related inventory valuation step-up 430 Depreciation 2,906 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 36,316 Nonrecurring retirement expenses 1,100 Stock-based compensation 2,206 Adjusted EBITDA 46,920 Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (18,768 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 28,152

DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 12,470 $ 11,978 $ 1,928 4 % 547 % Adjustments: Depreciation 1,915 1,879 1,935 2 % (1 )% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 54 78 87 (31 )% (38 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,439 $ 13,935 $ 3,950 4 % 266 %



DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 39,055 $ 8,235 374 % Adjustments: Depreciation 7,578 7,588 — % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 299 538 (44 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,932 $ 16,361 187 %

NobelClad

Three months ended Change Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 2,299 $ 2,505 $ 1,187 (8 )% 94 % Adjustments: Restructuring expenses 129 8 — 1,513 % — % Depreciation 929 825 836 13 % 11 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 76 74 118 3 % (36 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,433 $ 3,412 $ 2,141 1 % 60 %

Twelve months ended Change Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 7,989 $ 9,783 (18 )% Adjustments: Restructuring expenses 182 127 43 % Depreciation 3,419 3,317 3 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 311 490 (37 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,901 $ 13,717 (13 )%



DMC GLOBAL INC.

PRO FORMA RESULTS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Pro Forma Summary Income Statement*

Three months ended December 31, 2021 DMC Arcadia Redeemable

Noncontrolling

Interest(1) Pro Forma

Arcadia Pro Forma

Combined Net sales $ 71,844 $ 56,653 $ 56,653 $ 128,497 Gross profit 12,934 16,082 16,082 29,016 Gross profit percentage 18 % 28 % 28 % 23 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 16,282 8,621 8,621 24,903 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 568 — — 568 Operating (loss) income (3,916 ) 7,461 7,461 3,545 Depreciation and amortization 3,471 588 588 4,059 Stock-based compensation 1,670 — — 1,670 Arcadia stub period expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 1,605 — — 1,605 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,830 $ 8,049 $ (3,220 ) $ 4,829 $ 7,659 Adjusted EBITDA % 4 % 14 % 9 % 6 %

(1) Represents the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest.

Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 DMC Arcadia Redeemable

Noncontrolling

Interest(1) Pro Forma

Arcadia Pro Forma

Combined Net sales $ 260,115 $ 240,345 $ 240,345 $ 500,460 Gross profit 59,480 82,129 82,129 141,609 Gross profit percentage 23 % 34 % 34 % 28 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 58,783 34,117 34,117 92,900 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,391 — — 1,391 Operating (loss) income (694 ) 48,012 48,012 47,318 Depreciation and amortization 12,694 1,907 1,907 14,601 Stock-based compensation 6,574 — — 6,574 Arcadia stub period expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 1,605 — — 1,605 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,179 $ 49,919 $ (19,968 ) $ 29,951 $ 50,130 Adjusted EBITDA % 8 % 21 % 12 % 10 %

(1) Represents the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest.



DMC GLOBAL INC.

PRO FORMA RESULTS

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

(unaudited)

Pro Forma EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA*

Three months ended December 31, 2021 DMC Arcadia Pro Forma

Combined Net (loss) income $ (3,569 ) $ 7,461 $ 3,892 Interest expense, net 74 — 74 Income tax benefit (2,154 ) — (2,154 ) Depreciation 2,903 588 3,491 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 568 — 568 EBITDA (2,178 ) 8,049 5,871 Acquisition expenses 1,581 — 1,581 Arcadia stub period expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 1,605 — 1,605 Stock-based compensation 1,670 — 1,670 Other expense, net 152 — 152 Adjusted EBITDA 2,830 8,049 10,879 Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest — (3,220 ) (3,220 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 2,830 $ 4,829 $ 7,659

Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 DMC Arcadia Pro Forma

Combined Net (loss) income $ (1,010 ) $ 48,012 $ 47,002 Interest expense, net 304 — 304 Income tax benefit (1,544 ) — (1,544 ) Depreciation 11,303 1,907 13,210 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 1,391 — 1,391 EBITDA 10,444 49,919 60,363 Restructuring expenses 127 — 127 Acquisition expenses 1,581 — 1,581 Arcadia stub period expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 1,605 — 1,605 Stock-based compensation 6,574 — 6,574 Other income, net (152 ) — (152 ) Adjusted EBITDA 20,179 49,919 70,098 Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest — (19,968 ) (19,968 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 20,179 $ 29,951 $ 50,130

*This unaudited pro forma combined financial information was not prepared under Article 11 of SEC Regulation S-X (“Article 11”) or Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 805 (“ASC 805”).