Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / DMC Global Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

DMC Global Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) will announce its 2020 first quarter financial results after the stock market closes on Thursday, April 23, 2020.  Following the earnings release, executive management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast.

The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 844-407-9500 (862-298-0850 for international callers).  No passcode is necessary.  A telephonic replay will be available through May 7, 2020, by calling 877-481-4010 (919-882-2331 for international callers) and entering the Conference ID #34192. 

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2204/34192

The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC’s website, located at:
 www.dmcglobal.com/investors.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.  For additional information, please contact Geoff High at 303-604-3924.

About DMC Global Inc.
DMC Global is a diversified holding company.  Our innovative businesses provide differentiated products and services to niche industrial and commercial markets around the world. DMC’s objective is to identify well-run businesses and strong management teams and support them with long-term capital and strategic, legal, technology and operating resources. Our approach helps our portfolio companies grow core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term strategy, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets.   DMC’s culture is to foster local innovation versus centralized control, and stand behind our businesses in ways that truly add value. Today, DMC’s portfolio consists of DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, which collectively address the energy, industrial processing and transportation markets.  Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at: http://www.dmcglobal.com.

CONTACT:
Geoff High
Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.