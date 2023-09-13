BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today announced Eric Walter, CFO, and Geoff High, vice president of investor relations, will present and hold one-on-one investor meetings at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, taking place September 21, 2023.

DMC’s presentation will begin at 10:45am ET (8:45am MT). The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed live at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FwUeewi_RkK7vm8h5KHuww. DMC will also host virtual one-on-one investor meetings. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don’t need to be a Sidoti client.

About DMC Global

DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. DMC’s businesses are led by experienced, strategically focused management teams, which are supported with business resources and capital allocation expertise to advance their operating strategies and generate the greatest returns. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: HTTP://WWW.DMCGLOBAL.COM.

