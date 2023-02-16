Digital Agency Affiliate Business Grew 40% Year over Year, CRM Marketing Business Grew 73% Year Over Year

Kristina Nolan Named VP of Media Services, Brian McKenna Named VP of CRM, Kevin Dugan Named VP of Analytics & Marketing Intelligence, Zach Labenberg Named VP of Growth

PHILADELPHIA , Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DMi Partners , the leading full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search and SEO, today announced it has expanded its executive leadership team to execute its long-term growth strategy driven by the growing demand for Affiliate Marketing and CRM Marketing services.

“This is an exciting new phase of growth for DMi Partners. This is a signal of the investment we are making to align the delivery of client success to the growing demand from clients to engage us on multiple fronts,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners. “DMi is incredibly lucky to have such an amazing team of leaders who remain hungry for new opportunities to grow our clients and team. This would not be possible without their talent and the deep respect and trust we hold for each other.”

Four key DMi Partners leadership team members have been appointed to new roles within the company, including:

Kristina Nolan is now VP of Media Services and oversees the management and evolution of all paid media services.

is now VP of Media Services and oversees the management and evolution of all paid media services. Brian McKenna is now VP of CRM, overseeing the management and evolution of all CRM services DMi provides.

is now VP of CRM, overseeing the management and evolution of all CRM services DMi provides. Kevin Dugan is now VP of Analytics & Marketing Intelligence to lead DMi’s growth initiative to enhance all client reporting.

is now VP of Analytics & Marketing Intelligence to lead DMi’s growth initiative to enhance all client reporting. Zach Labenberg is now VP of Growth to oversee all existing sales and marketing initiatives, as well as identify and execute new agency growth initiatives.

Led by huge lifts in its Affiliate Marketing and CRM Marketing services, DMi Partners experienced tremendous growth in 2022, with revenue increasing 26% year over year.

For its Affiliate Marketing services, DMi saw an increase of 40% year over year. As an affiliate marketing agency, DMi Partners has a proven track record in scaling and diversifying affiliate programs for leading brands by ensuring a full-funnel partner approach that maximizes incremental revenue for their clients. DMi’s success is driven by its premiere strategy for content inclusion for its clients, which include Vineyard Vines, Anthropologie, and SKIMS.

DMi saw a dramatic increase in demand for its managed service CRM offering , which increased by 73% year over year as clients sought to scale their first-party data and cost-effectively engage new and existing customers. For example, for Sargento, DMi was responsible for building a new welcome series with enhanced automations that yielded an open rate and click rate that were 220% and 150% above industry averages, respectively.

Additional DMi growth data points include:

DMi’s NPS score, which measures client satisfaction, increased from 81 in 2021 to 100 in 2022. DMi’s client roster doubled from 2021 to 2022. For employee retention, DMi is currently averaging more than six years, which is longer than the industry standard.

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today’s leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, Vineyard Vines, Anthropologie, and SKIMS. The agency’s innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding and interactive, social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has more than 100 clients and 85 team members across the country, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution and results. Learn more by visiting www.dmipartners.com and LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at info@dmipartners.com .

Media Contacts