PHILADELPHIA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DMi Partners has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list . The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

DMi Partners is the leading full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO. DMi has always strived to make employee engagement a crucial cornerstone of its management strategy and work culture. As a result of DMi’s constant pursuit to better its workplace environment, the company has averaged a tenure of at least five years for employees who have been with the company for at least a year, with more than 10% of the workforce having been at DMi for over 10 years.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“We are extremely humbled to be honored by Inc. as one of the Best Workplaces. All of our company’s success is due to the team we have and the team we are. This recognition, validated by that team, is a testament to the environment we have built together, for each other,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners. “We have built, and continuously improve upon, a company culture that is rooted in trust, respect, authenticity, and intentionality where every employee is given the opportunity to thrive.”

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today’s leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, Vineyard Vines, Anthropologie, and SKIMS. The agency’s innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding and interactive, social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has more than 100 clients and 85 team members across the country, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution and results. Learn more by visiting www.dmipartners.com and LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at info@dmipartners.com .

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contacts

