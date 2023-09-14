Leading Full-Service Performance Marketing Agency Named a Finalist in the Performance Marketing Team of the Year Category

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DMi Partners , the leading full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, today is thrilled to announce that the firm has been shortlisted for the 2023 Global Performance Marketing Awards in the category of “Performance Marketing Team of the Year.”

The Global Performance Marketing Awards, co-hosted by HelloPartner and PerformanceIN , celebrate excellence in campaigns and strategies across various sectors, including agencies, brands, publishers, creators, and the technologies that empower them. The awards program, which will take place Oct. 23 in London, encompasses different outcome-based marketing categories, including affiliate marketing, performance media, partnerships, and influencer marketing.

“Our team’s dedication, expertise, and passion shine through in this nomination. It reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and delivering exceptional results for clients. DMi Partners is committed to innovative, people-powered marketing strategies, and this nomination underscores our leading position in the industry,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners.

In addition to DMi’s spot as a finalist in the team of the year category, Associate Director of Partnerships Elizabeth Hoover was named a finalist for the “One to Watch” category. The honors add to a year of accolades for the agency, which has received a 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, an Inc.com 2023 Best Workplaces Award, a 2023 Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces Award, two 2023 IAC Awards for excellence in email and consumer goods campaigns, and a 2023 Benny Award for Best Email Campaign.

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today’s leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, and Anthropologie. The agency’s innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding and interactive, social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has more than 100 clients and 85 team members across the country, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results. Learn more by visiting www.dmipartners.com and LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at info@dmipartners.com .