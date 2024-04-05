Leading Digital Marketing Agency Recognized For its Email Marketing Campaign with Smithfield

PHILADELPHIA, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DMi Partners , the award-winning full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, today announces it has won two (2) 2024 Internet Advertising Competition Awards from the Web Marketing Association . Both awards highlight DMi Partners’ continued drive to achieve growth for its clients through marketing excellence.

The entry “DMi Partners and Smithfield: Driving Stronger Email Engagement,” was selected as the standout entry in the “Best Consumer Goods Email Message Campaign” and “Best Food Industry Email Message Campaign” categories. The campaigns stood out thanks to DMi’s work with first-party data, which helped Smithfield triple the size of its most-engaged audience segment through personalized email campaigns. Notably, DMi Partners has reaffirmed its position as a repeat winner in these categories, following last year’s victories for their exceptional collaboration with Sargento .

“Smithfield is a highly respected company built on a foundation of social responsibility, and we’re proud to help their brand footprint grow,” DMi Partners CEO Patrick McKenna said. “These wins not only validate our efforts but also inspire us to push the boundaries of digital advertising further, delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

DMi Partners has continued to garner acclaim across various industry platforms. Within the past few weeks alone, DMi Partners has been named a finalist in four categories for the esteemed US Partnership Awards , further solidifying its reputation as a leader in collaborative marketing initiatives. Furthermore, the agency’s recent triumph at the 2024 AVA Digital Awards underscores its ongoing commitment to excellence in digital marketing innovation and creative execution. With a string of accolades and nominations, DMi Partners reaffirms its position as a frontrunner in the competitive landscape of digital marketing and advertising.

Methodology

Established in Boston in 1997, the Web Marketing Association (WMA) was created with the mission to establish a benchmark for excellence in Internet marketing and corporate web development. The Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards , inaugurated in 1999, were designed to honor outstanding companies and individuals across various industries. Judging criteria for these awards include creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, use of the medium, and memorability. Judges are meticulously chosen for their professional expertise and comprehensive understanding of the latest advancements in advertising design and technology. Their objectivity ensures entries are evaluated according to a predetermined set of criteria, maintaining the integrity of the competition. Winners are posted at https://www.iacaward.org/iac/winners.asp .

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today’s leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, and Anthropologie. The agency’s innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding, interactive social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has over 100 clients and 85 team members nationwide, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results. Learn more by visiting www.DMiPartners.com and LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at [email protected] .