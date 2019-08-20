Breaking News
Home / Top News / DNA Diagnostics Center® Secures AABB® Accreditation for its Certainty™ Non-Invasive Prenatal Paternity Test

DNA Diagnostics Center® Secures AABB® Accreditation for its Certainty™ Non-Invasive Prenatal Paternity Test

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The only prenatal DNA paternity test on the market meeting AABB-accreditation standards

The AABB-accredited Non-Invasive Prenatal DNA Paternity test from DDC requires just a simple blood-draw from the mother and a cheek-swab DNA sample from the possible father.

The AABB-accredited Non-Invasive Prenatal DNA Paternity test from DDC requires just a simple blood-draw from the mother and a cheek-swab DNA sample from the possible father.

The AABB-accredited Non-Invasive Prenatal DNA Paternity test from DDC provides accurate paternity answers as early as the 7th week of pregnancy.

The AABB-accredited Non-Invasive Prenatal DNA Paternity test from DDC provides accurate paternity answers as early as the 7th week of pregnancy.

Fairfield, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

FAIRFIELD, Ohio, August 19, 2019: DNA Diagnostics Center® (DDC®) announces its Certainty™ Non-Invasive Prenatal Paternity DNA test was recently accredited by the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB). AABB is the global leader in standards development, accreditation, and implementation of quality systems in transfusion medicine and cellular therapies.  

This is the first non-invasive prenatal paternity test accredited by the AABB, and only DDC maintains the organization’s strict accreditation standards of accountability for prenatal DNA paternity testing, including analysis, PhD review, and documentation. 

Scott Cramer, DDC president and chief executive officer, stated, “Globally, Certainty is the most widely-used prenatal DNA test for paternity because of its reliability, fast turnaround time, and ability to determine paternity and gender early in pregnancy. I believe the added validation of the AABB accreditation will increase the confidence individuals, agencies, and state governments have in our Certainty test, which supports our reputation as a leader in genetic testing.”

 AABB accreditation verifies that the Certainty test meets or exceeds industry standards set by a panel of independent, expert scientists. Moreover, AABB accreditation requires that “chain of custody” be preserved through chronological documentation that shows the collection, custody, control, transfer, analysis, and disposition of DNA samples.   This is a very strong point of differentiation because a laboratory must have AABB-accreditation and follow chain-of-custody procedures so test results are accepted by a court of law or an immigration authority. 

Certainty provides a probability of paternity during pregnancy by comparing the genetic profile of fetal cells isolated from the mother’s blood to that of the possible father. As a non-invasive test, Certainty relies only on a blood sample from the mother and a cheek-swab sample from the father, making the test completely safe for both mother and pregnancy. This is a significant advancement over the older methods, which are invasive tests that pose a risk of miscarriage.

 “Since its founding, DDC has committed to providing reliable, rapid, and accessible genetic-testing services based on the most advanced DNA technology available,” added Michael Baird, PhD, chief science officer and laboratory director for DDC. “The Certainty prenatal paternity test is a prime example of our dedication to innovation and quality, providing accurate paternity results as early as seven weeks into pregnancy— one of the earliest in the industry. It is gratifying to have an organization with the reputation of the AABB acknowledge our quality standards by accrediting this test.”

 About DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC):

Founded in 1995, DDC is one of the largest private DNA-testing companies, offering diagnostic and genetic tests to help answer relationship, fertility, and health and wellness questions. DDC provides products cleared by the FDA and EMA, and is accredited by the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB), the Ministry of Justice, New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), The College of American Pathologists (CAP), and the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA). DDC is also accredited by the globally-accepted ANSI ational Accreditation Board (ANAB), Standards Council of Canada (SCC), and the National Association of Testing Authorities, Australia (NATA), to meet the international quality standards of ISO 17025. 

For more information, visit dnacenter.com or contact us at [email protected] or 513-881-4056.

 

Attachments

  • blood dna
  • Capture 
CONTACT: Dave Silver
DDC DNA
513-881-4056
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.