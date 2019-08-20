DNA Diagnostics Center® Secures AABB® Accreditation for its Certainty™ Non-Invasive Prenatal Paternity Test

The only prenatal DNA paternity test on the market meeting AABB-accreditation standards

FAIRFIELD, Ohio, August 19, 2019: DNA Diagnostics Center® (DDC®) announces its Certainty™ Non-Invasive Prenatal Paternity DNA test was recently accredited by the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB). AABB is the global leader in standards development, accreditation, and implementation of quality systems in transfusion medicine and cellular therapies.

This is the first non-invasive prenatal paternity test accredited by the AABB, and only DDC maintains the organization’s strict accreditation standards of accountability for prenatal DNA paternity testing, including analysis, PhD review, and documentation.

Scott Cramer, DDC president and chief executive officer, stated, “Globally, Certainty is the most widely-used prenatal DNA test for paternity because of its reliability, fast turnaround time, and ability to determine paternity and gender early in pregnancy. I believe the added validation of the AABB accreditation will increase the confidence individuals, agencies, and state governments have in our Certainty test, which supports our reputation as a leader in genetic testing.”

AABB accreditation verifies that the Certainty test meets or exceeds industry standards set by a panel of independent, expert scientists. Moreover, AABB accreditation requires that “chain of custody” be preserved through chronological documentation that shows the collection, custody, control, transfer, analysis, and disposition of DNA samples. This is a very strong point of differentiation because a laboratory must have AABB-accreditation and follow chain-of-custody procedures so test results are accepted by a court of law or an immigration authority.

Certainty provides a probability of paternity during pregnancy by comparing the genetic profile of fetal cells isolated from the mother’s blood to that of the possible father. As a non-invasive test, Certainty relies only on a blood sample from the mother and a cheek-swab sample from the father, making the test completely safe for both mother and pregnancy. This is a significant advancement over the older methods, which are invasive tests that pose a risk of miscarriage.

“Since its founding, DDC has committed to providing reliable, rapid, and accessible genetic-testing services based on the most advanced DNA technology available,” added Michael Baird, PhD, chief science officer and laboratory director for DDC. “The Certainty prenatal paternity test is a prime example of our dedication to innovation and quality, providing accurate paternity results as early as seven weeks into pregnancy— one of the earliest in the industry. It is gratifying to have an organization with the reputation of the AABB acknowledge our quality standards by accrediting this test.”

Founded in 1995, DDC is one of the largest private DNA-testing companies, offering diagnostic and genetic tests to help answer relationship, fertility, and health and wellness questions. DDC provides products cleared by the FDA and EMA, and is accredited by the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB), the Ministry of Justice, New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), The College of American Pathologists (CAP), and the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA). DDC is also accredited by the globally-accepted ANSI ational Accreditation Board (ANAB), Standards Council of Canada (SCC), and the National Association of Testing Authorities, Australia (NATA), to meet the international quality standards of ISO 17025.

