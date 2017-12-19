DNA Dynamics, Inc. to Acquire Bitcoin ATM Patent

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DNA Dynamics, Inc (USOTC:DNAD) announces today that its UK Subsidiary, DNA Interactive Limited, has signed a Binding Term Sheet to acquire a crucial patent that requires any Bitcoin ATM operator to give a royalty on every Bitcoin ATM transaction throughout the US.

DNA reports that the ‘Bitcoin ATM’ is relatively new and has seen the number of units grow from 500 just over a year ago to nearly three times that number today. With nearly ten new units now being installed each day across the US the number could reach well over 5000 in 2018 with the number of transactions reaching upwards of 250,000 per annum by 2019.



Commenting on the newly signed partnership, CEO Carl Grant had this to say “Crypto-currency is an incredibly exciting market to be involved in at this time and having the ability to earn a royalty on bitcoin transactions undertaken on the fast-growing Bitcoin ATM market puts us in a central position to monetize on the Bitcoin boom. The patent allows for a royalty to be collected on each installation as well as on every single bitcoin transaction, giving this asset alone the potential to generate well over $1m in revenue each year.”



About DNA Dynamics, Inc.

Headquartered in Grandville Michigan and with operations in the UK, DNA Dynamics’ business focuses on ‘Skills Based Gaming’ and enabling players on its platform and the wider public to benefit from the boom in the crypto-currency marketplace. DNA is building a diverse portfolio of assets based around “Skills Based Gaming” and crypto-currency related assets.



For more information please email Corporate Offices at [email protected]



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of DNA Dynamics, Inc.’s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” or “may,” and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of DNA Dynamics, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on DNA Dynamics’ future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. DNA Dynamics cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, DNA Dynamics undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by DNA Dynamics.