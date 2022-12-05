Major DNA forensics industry players include Thermo Fischer Scientific, Abbott, Beckman Coulter Inc, Promega Corporation, VERISIS, Bio-Rad Laboratories.

The DNA forensics market value is projected to cross USD 5.5 billion by 2032, as per a recent research report by Global Market Insights Inc.



Technological advancements in paternity and familial testing will pave the way for the DNA forensics industry growth. DNA analysis of biological evidence provides accurate information regarding maternity, paternity, and ancestry. The sophistication of genetic fingerprinting and DNA typing techniques has allowed forensic scientists to match suspects with DNA samples derived from a crime scene.

Rise in crime rate to fuel the demand for DNA-grade consumables

A substantial rise in demand for DNA forensics consumables. The consumables segment is anticipated to witness a 7.5% CAGR between 2023-2032. A disturbing rise in crime rate worldwide is propelling the demand for forensics DNA consumables. Centrifuge tubes, filter baskets, and cotton swabs are some of the commonly used consumable products in investigation and DNA testing procedures.

High preference for automated genetic analytics to boost the use of CE method

DNA forensics market from capillary electrophoresis (CE) method segment was valued at more than USD 920 million in 2022. Capillary electrophoresis is a procedure performed in DNA forensic laboratories to separate and detect short tandem repeat (STR) alleles. As a result, it facilitates rapid separation via efficient heat dissipation in the capillary. Additionally, CE offers a wide range of benefits over traditional methods such as the automation of injection, separation, and detection processes.

Key reasons for DNA forensics industry growth:

Government initiatives and funds for forensic programs Technological advancements in paternity & familial testing Increasing criminal activities

Growing cases of homicide to drive the need for criminal testing

Criminal testing application accounted for more than 56.5% share of the DNA forensics market in 2022. The rising number of crimes is fuelling the demand for DNA forensic testing. According to the Council of Criminal Justice, the prevalence of violence among younger people increased notably, with 40% of individuals arrested for murder aged between 20 to 29 years of age.

Favorable projects to drive Europe DNA forensics industry development

Europe DNA forensics market is poised to grow at USD 1.4 billion by 2032. Rising public and private investments in the field of DNA forensics science will offer lucrative scope for industry expansion. Recent economic, biological, and political events have also affected the DNA forensics industry outlook in Europe.

Expansion initiatives to boost DNA forensics industry growth

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Abbott, Beckman Coulter Inc, Promega Corporation, VERISIS, Bode Cellmark Forensics, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Qiagen, Illumina, Inc, GORDIZ, LabWare, and LabVantage Solution Inc. are some of the leading companies in the global DNA forensics industry.

