Clinical Research Expected to Possess 40% Market Share for DNA Methylation Market: FMI Study. Advanced technology and next-generation technology favoring growth of DNA methylation market

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the forecast period 2023-2033, the DNA methylation market is expected to grow at a value of 15% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for DNA methylation is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 5815.49 Million. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of esophageal adenocarcinoma has contributed to the overall growth. According to the data published by the American Cancer Society (ACS), in 2022, an estimated 20,640 esophageal cancer cases were undiagnosed in the U.S. The chronic disease. resulted in 16,410 deaths.

Growing esophageal cancer cases in the U.S. highlight the urgent need for early intervention measures that can help improve the low survival rates for patients. In October 2022, a research article published by Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center stated that methylated DNA biomarkers could be used for the detection of esophageal adenocarcinoma and high-grade dysplasia.

The significant increase in the adoption of epigenetics-based treatment strategies, coupled with the broad nucleic acid-based diagnostic tests & kits commercialization is projected to drive the growth of the market. In May 2022, an article published in PubMed stated that the epigenetics-based treatment strategies are to be used for studying Alzheimer’s disease.

Moreover, Key players operating in the market are taking several initiatives such as new product developments, entering into a strategic alliance, and regional expansion among others. All these factors are positively influencing the demand for DNA methylation market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By technology, sequencing is expected to possess 35% market share for DNA methylation market in 2023.

By product, consumables are expected to possess 35% market share for DNA methylation market in 2023.

By application, clinical research is expected to possess 40% market share for DNA methylation market in 2023.

By application, diagnostic segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years with a CAGR of 16%.

By end use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology end-use segment are expected to possess 42% market share for DNA methylation in 2023.

North America is expected to possess 40% market share for DNA methylation market in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to possess 38% market share for DNA methylation market in 2023.

“Expenditure on research and development along with government funding is expected to accelerate the growth of DNA methylation market.” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Some prominent players in the global DNA methylation market include New England Biolabs, Sysmex Corporation, Abcam plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Diagenode Diagnostics S.A., Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., BioRad Laboratories Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Active Motif, Inc., Illumina Inc.,EpiGentek Group Inc., Pacific Biosciences Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Merck KGaA, Zymo Research Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc.

In May 2022, Oxford Nanopore announced integrating Remora, a technique that offers accurate and real-time epigenetic insights with nanopore sequencing software. This would further offer simple access to accurate whole genome methylation detection.

In June 2020, Base Genomics announced of advancing and developing its DNA methylation technology. the aim is to sequence a large amount of epigenetic data from a blood test which could revolutionize the preventative medicine arena.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global DNA methylation market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microarray, Sequencing, Others), product (Consumables, Kits & Reagents, Enzymes, Instruments & Software), by application (Gene Therapy, Clinical Research, Diagnostics, Others), by end use (Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research & Academia) and regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled in the DNA Methylation Industry Survey

Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

Sequencing

Others

Product:

Consumables

Kits & Reagents

Enzymes

Instruments & Software

Application:

Gene Therapy

Clinical Research

Diagnostics

Others

End-use:

Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research & Academia

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

About the Healthcare at Future Market Insights

The healthcare domain team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

