Increase in usage of DNA repair drugs as a combination therapy for improving treatment outcomes in ovarian and breast cancer is anticipated to propel the DNA Repair Drugs market. Considerable R&D activities in poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor combination therapy presents significant revenue opportunities for companies in the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global DNA repair drugs market was valued at US$ 5.9 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 10.4 Bn by 2031 with CAGR of 6.5%. Rise in usage of combination therapy in the treatment of drug-resistant tumors is anticipated to broaden market outlook.

Pressing need for new therapeutic approaches to cancer therapies is fueling the development of inhibitors of DNA repair pathways. This, in turn, is propelling industry investments in the DNA repair drugs market.

Rise in adoption of chemotherapy in cancer treatments is a key market trend that is encouraging clinical studies on DNA damage repair (DDR)-based drugs. Significant demand for DDR-related drugs in the treatment of a range of malignant tumors presents significant growth opportunities for companies in the market.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in R&D activities in improving the therapeutic outcomes of current chemotherapies and radiotherapies is expected to accelerate market development. Need for novel anticancer agents in chemotherapies presents significant market opportunities. Identification of somatic mutations in advanced breast cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and prostate cancer is likely to bolster the usage of DNA repair drugs in cancer therapy. High Preference for DNA Repair Tablet Dosage Form: Based on dosage form, the tablets segment is projected to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. Rise in availability of DNA repair tablets in retail pharmacies is anticipated to bolster the market.

Rise in Demand for PARP Inhibitors to Target DNA Damage Repair: Considerable usage of PARP inhibitors to target homologous recombination repair (HRR) pathways is expected to augment the market size over the next few years. PARP inhibitors are used to target tumors extensively in metastatic prostate cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Significant utilization of a range of PARP inhibitors, such as olaparib, niraparib and rucaparib, in cancer patients with BRCA1/2 mutation and deficiency in HRR is likely to strengthen market value in the next few years.

Key Growth Drivers of DNA Repair Drugs Market

Rise in incidence of cancer, especially rapid increase with age, in several countries is a key driver of the market. Cancers of the breast, lung, colon and rectum and prostate and the resulting metastases pose global health burden, as these account for significant percentage of deaths from cancer. High prevalence of solid tumors, especially sarcomas, carcinomas, and lymphomas, is propelling research in DNA damage-based therapies.

Rapid development of technologies used in high-throughput sequence analysis of DNA, such as CRISPR/Cas9-based editing platform, is anticipated to drive the DNA repair drugs market. Usage of technologies has enabled researchers to generate a range of DNA damage response (DDR)-agents.

Regional Landscape

North America is projected to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. Focus of research studies on improving the current treatment of refractory and drug-resistant tumors, especially solid tumors, is broadening market outlook in North America. Rise in adoption of immunotherapy in a range of cancers, such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and blood cancer, is likely to create lucrative business opportunities for companies in the region in the near future. Innovation in DNA repair strategies is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the next few years. High prevalence of solid cancers in North America presents significant untapped opportunities for companies.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Surge in development of drugs that target DNA damage repair in the next-generation of cancer therapies is anticipated to bolster opportunities for companies in the market in the region. Increase in clinical trials in genomic biomarkers is projected to create new business opportunities for market players in Asia Pacific.

Competition Landscape

The business landscape is highly consolidated, with a small number of companies accounting for majority stake. Key players are adopting the strategy of continuous R&D activities to stay ahead of their competitors.

Leading players in the DNA repair drugs market are

AstraZeneca plc

Clovis Oncology

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bristol Meyers Squibb Company

Segmentation

The global DNA repair drugs market is segmented based on

Drug Type

PARP Inhibitors

Alkylating Agents

Others

Application

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Lung Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Others

Dosage Form

Tablets

Capsules

Injectables

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific

