DNA Sequencing Market by Product and Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2022 Published by Crystal Market Research

DNA is a genetic material which contains hereditary directions, for example, development and functioning of living creatures. It is comprised of atoms called nucleotides which contain a nitrogen base, sugar group, and a phosphate group. There are four sorts of nitrogen bases, in particular, thymine, adenine, cytosine and guanine. The procedure toward deciding the sequence of these nucleotides is called DNA sequencing. DNA sequencing Market turns out to be useful in scientific research and studying the crucial procedures. The hereditary directions in the DNA depend on the sequence of these nitrogen bases. The significant step in altogether understanding the human genome was the accomplishment of the Human Genome Project. The DNA grouping which contains hereditary directions to make a protein is called a gene. DNA contains a double helical structure with two strands running in inverse ways. Each progression of the stepping stool is comprised of two nitrogen bases which are combined together by hydrogen bonds. In DNA, base A will dependably match with base T, and base C will dependably combine with G. There are three sorts of DNA sequencing procedures, to be specific, Sanger sequencing, third generation sequencing, and next generation sequencing. DNA sequencing has a vital part in the branch of agriculture. To expand protection against insects and to build efficiency, particular qualities of a few microscopic organisms are utilized. In the medical sector, DNA sequencing can be utilized to decide defective genes. In forensic sciences, DNA sequencing is useful in recognizing criminals. It is likewise used to decide the paternity of a child. DNA sequencing has favorable circumstances such as rapidity and precision.

Divers and Restraints of DNA Sequencing Market

The key factor that boosts the DNA sequencing market is expanding R&D exercises by collaboration of pharmaceutical organizations with research institutes. For example, in April 2016, AstraZeneca introduced a project of grouping 2 million genomes by collaborating with research establishments, which incorporate the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute and Human Longevity. Additionally, technological progressions will likewise fuel the development of this market. For example, in September 2015, Oxford Nanopore Technologies created MinION a DNA sequencer, which can be utilized in space. With the assistance of MinION it is conceivable to recognize DNA succession in people with reaction to spaceflight and will help in the ID of DNA-based life some place in the universe. However, costly sequencing gadgets and shortage of skilled experts will hamper the development of DNA sequencing market.

Competitors and Market Classification

On the basis of product the global DNA sequencing market is segmented into Instruments, service and consumables. On the basis of technology the market is segmented into Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Pyrosequencing, Sequencing by Ligation, Chain Termination Sequencing and Sequencing by Synthesis. On the basis of application the market is segmented into Personalized Medicine, Forensics, Biomarkers and Cancer, Diagnostics and Reproductive Health. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Biotechnology Companies, and Academic & Government Research Institutes. Some of the major players in the market are General Electric Company, Commonwealth Biotechnologies Inc., Agilent Technologies, Myriad Genetics, Hamilton Thorne Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Abbott Laboratories Inc., ZS Genetics and Beckman Coulter. Geographically, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

