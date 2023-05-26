The growth of the market is expected to be facilitated by the remarkable progress in DNA sequencing technology. One of the primary drivers behind this growth is the increasing acceptance of innovative procedures.

New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, the DNA Sequencing Market size is projected to surpass around USD 40.5 billion by 2032 and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2032.

DNA sequencing technology refers to the technology which allows scientists for getting accurate sequencing of the whole genome within a short time. The identification of DNA variations has been made possible due to the rapid advancements in bioinformatics and sequencing technology. Moreover, these advancements determine variants allied with prominent disease risks.

Key Takeaway:

By Product, the consumables segment has generated the highest revenue share in 2022.

the consumables segment has generated the highest revenue share in 2022. By Sequencing, the next-generation sequencing segment accounted for the highest revenue share.

the next-generation sequencing segment accounted for the highest revenue share. By Application, the oncology segment has dominated the market and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

the oncology segment has dominated the market and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By End-User, the academic & research institutes segment held the largest market share.

the academic & research institutes segment held the largest market share. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 44.3%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Asia-Pacific will grow at a faster rate from 2023-2032.

An extensive range of genes can now be tested simultaneously on a single diagnostic platform due to the wide use of Whole-genome Sequencing (WGS) as well as Next-generation Sequencing (NGS). It increases the application of DNA sequencing in clinical diagnosis. The identification of additional cancer targets or pathways and mutations for the development of pharmacological treatments is enhanced by personalized targeted sequencing of tumors. The emergence of global projects utilizing NGS protocols is generated by new fundamental information about oncology precision medicine.

Factors affecting the growth of DNA sequencing market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the DNA sequencing market. Some of these factors include:

Technological Advancements in DNA Sequencing: The technological advancements in DNA sequencing will likely facilitate the growth of market.

The technological advancements in DNA sequencing will likely facilitate the growth of market. Acceptance of Newer Procedures: The main factor driving the growth of the market is the acceptance of newer procedures.

The main factor driving the growth of the market is the acceptance of newer procedures. Increasing Need for Personalized Medicines: The increasing need for personalized medicines leads to boost market growth.

The increasing need for personalized medicines leads to boost market growth. Increasing Demand for Genome Sequencing: The increasing demand for genome sequencing was expected to further boost the growth of the market.

The increasing demand for genome sequencing was expected to further boost the growth of the market. Awareness of Significant Genome Sequencing Applications: The awareness of significant genome sequencing applications in healthcare, results in the growth of the market.

Top Trends in the Global DNA Sequencing Market

In recent years, high-throughput sequencing methods have seen a boost in demand. With the help of this method next-generation DNA sequencing it is possible to sequence hundreds of samples simultaneously at a cheaper cost. DNA sequencing helps the medical team to provide an effective course of treatment and to recognize the type of cancer in the patient. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, there was a huge demand for NGS technology. This technology helps to track the spread of the virus along with guidance for future treatments.

Market Growth

Several factors such as advancements in technology, applications of DNA sequencing for plants & animals, and the significance of cancer cases, are responsible for the expansion of the market. Also, growth in genome mapping programs and extensive research & developments in DNA sequencing will likely boost the growth of the market during the forecast period 2023-2032. Whereas, challenges such as the lack of skilled professionals in developing economies, the limitations of DNA sequencing technology in diagnostic testing, and the DNA sequencing technologies, may hinder the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest revenue share of 44.3% of the overall market. The growing demand for genome sequencing, the rising need for personalized medicine, and higher adoption rates of new technology are some of the factors which were responsible for the dominance of the region.

Asia-Pacific is likely to raise at a comparatively faster rate. It is expected that the growth will be propelled by government efforts to create a genomic database due to the large population in this region. In the future, precautionary and preventive medicine will make use of this database. The market in the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America may demonstrate greater acceptance and growth, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Businesses are trying to meet the rising demand from customers for making significant investments in production, distribution, and total quality management. The aim is to enhance the business portfolio. For instance, Face2Gene LABS was launched by PerkinElmer, Inc. and FDNA. It is an artificial intelligence company. It provides genomic services in conjunction with Next-Generation Phenotyping (NGP) technologies for accurate and rapid diagnoses. This initiative represented Perkin Elmer’s dedication to the diagnosis of patients with rare genetic disorders and provide options for high-quality genomic testing that was also capable.

Market Key Players:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens AG

Macrogen, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Roche Holdings AG

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 10.1 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 40.5 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 15.3% North America Revenue Share 44.3% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

DNA sequencing technology advancements have considerably contributed to market growth. The National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) declares that after the completion of the Human Genome Project there was a boost in numerous improvements and technological advancements. It also decreased costs to the point where some laboratories are able to sequence trillions of bases yearly. The process of DNA sequencing has been improved by DNA sequencing equipment such as the Biomek 4000, Formulatrix Mantis, Hudson Robotics SOLO, Hamilton Microlab NIMBUS, and others.

Market Restraints

Patients are worried about the privacy of their genetic data and this is stifling market expansion. As per the NCBI study, only 10% of biopharmaceutical companies completely anonymized their data. Companies that do not anonymize data run the risk of data theft and exploitation by other businesses and this can impede market development.

Market Opportunities

Market expansion may be assisted by an increase in the use of more recent DNA sequencing methods for long time. Furthermore, newer approaches to cDNA sequencing are being discovered because cDNA sequencing techniques are regarded as one of the most significant future market growth opportunities. A cDNA is a DNA strand produced in vitro from cell mRNA.

Report Segmentation of the DNA Sequencing Market

Product Insight

Consumables accounted for the largest revenue share of the market. A larger portion of the market is comprising of the wide range of reagents and kits that can be used for every stage of library construction, including adapter ligation, DNA fragmentation, quality control, enrichment, and amplification. The maximum tools are compatible with low-input and formalin-fixed specimens and have ready-to-use components and workflows that are simplified and streamlined.

Sequencing Type Insight

The market for DNA sequencing was led by next-generation sequencing which also contributed most of the revenue. Genome sequencing has become faster, cheaper, and more accurate as a result of the falling cost of sequencing and these technologies’ radical advancements. Also, the COVID-19 infection has augmented the use of NGS technology as a routine clinical diagnostic test and it boosts the revenue share of the segment.

Application Insight

The oncology segment held the largest revenue share of the market. The technology has enormous potential for treatment development and cancer diagnostics in clinical research. NGS technology has established its capability as a low-cost in the current times. Also, implementing a high-throughput method for speedily recognizing and characterizing clinically actionable genetic variants across multiple genes in a single test.

End-User Insight

The market for DNA sequencing was led by the academic and research institutes segment with a revenue share due to the prevalent acceptance of NGS and Sanger technology in institutional and academic research projects. Also, these organizations see an increase in revenue share as a result of an increase in funding and investment programs and an increase in demand for DNA sequencing products.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Other Product Types

By Sequencing Type

Next-generation Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Other Sequencing Types

By Application

HLA Typing

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

By End-User

Academics & Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Healthcare Organizations

Other End Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the DNA Sequencing Market

In October 2022 , Two genome sequencing systems, the Revio long-read sequencing system, and the Onso short-read sequencing system will be available from PacBio. Revio also incorporates deep-learning techniques for detecting DNA methylation from standard sequencing libraries.

, Two genome sequencing systems, the Revio long-read sequencing system, and the Onso short-read sequencing system will be available from PacBio. Revio also incorporates deep-learning techniques for detecting DNA methylation from standard sequencing libraries. In March 2022, Element Biosciences provided technical details about its Aviti DNA sequences. Element claims that the riff on sequencing-by-synthesis chemistry used in the new benchtop instrument reduces reagent consumption, resulting in savings of approximately USD 7 per Gb.

