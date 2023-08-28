According to Future Market Insight’s research study. The DNA sequencing services market encompasses a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector within the biotechnology and healthcare industries. This market involves the provision of advanced genetic analysis techniques to decode and analyze the sequence of DNA molecules. The increasing applications of DNA sequencing in genomics research, personalized medicine, drug development, and diagnostics have fueled significant market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The DNA Sequencing Services Market is forecast to experience a growth of 8.2% over the estimated time, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 945.6 million in 2023.

Surging advancements in DNA sequencing services are expected to push industry growth over the assessment period. For example, the generation of next-gen sequencing (NGS) platforms has driven cost-savings and efficiency in the DNA sequencing procedure. This is expected to boost its adoption within diverse end-use industries.

Another trend consolidating the market expansion is the increasing availability of personalized medicine. Personalized medicine is a fairly new field of medicine. It utilizes a person’s genomic information to forecast their chances of developing particular diseases and to customize treatments accordingly.

Surging applications of DNA sequencing are also contributing toward market growth. For example, DNA sequencing is used in cancer research to detect mutations that can be addressed with specific drugs. It is further being deployed in agricultural research to grow crops with enhanced traits like higher yields and disease resistance.

Due to constant technological improvements, DNA sequencing providers are now delivering better data quality. Therefore, customers can expect more precise results from sequencing projects. Moreover, the steadily declining cost of DNA sequencing is making it affordable in commercial and scientific applications. As a result, end users are increasing their investments in the technology.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the DNA Sequencing Services Market:

The North American region is expected to account for the leading market share of more than 40.6% in 2023, followed by Europe, which is projected to account for 32.4% in the same year.

in 2023, followed by Europe, which is projected to account for in the same year. The United Kingdom is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% over the estimated period, suggesting significant business avenues that the country is expected to present.

over the estimated period, suggesting significant business avenues that the country is expected to present. India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period, whereas China is forecast to propel at a CAGR of 7.8%. DNA sequencing services are expected to increase in the region to meet the increasing medical demands of the population.

over the forecast period, whereas China is forecast to propel at a DNA sequencing services are expected to increase in the region to meet the increasing medical demands of the population. Japan is forecast to account for a market share of 2.7%, comparatively lower than the other competitive markets. However, the market is expected to offer diverse growth opportunities to businesses.

comparatively lower than the other competitive markets. However, the market is expected to offer diverse growth opportunities to businesses. Based on solutions and services, the data analysis and sequencing services segment is forecast to account for 41.8% of the global market.

of the global market. Under the end-user category, the academic institutes and research centers segment is anticipated to record more than 37.7% over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2033 Market Value in 2023 US$ 945.6 million Market Value in 2033 US$ 2,080.2 million Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ million, and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends and Pricing Analysis Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

GCC

South Africa

Israel

Recent Developments in the Market are Shaping the Competitive Scenario:

PacBio released in October 2022 two genome sequencing systems, i.e., Onso short-read sequencing system and Revio long-read sequencing system. Deep-learning approaches are combined with Revio to perceive DNA methylation from a normal sequencing library.

Element Biosciences unveiled in March 2022 the technical details of its long-awaited Aviti DNA sequencer. This novel instrument deploys a riff on sequencing-by-synthesis chemistry that lowers the reagent usage, leading to costs of up to US$ 7/ GB.

In May 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced its Genomic Solutions Platform, which provides comprehensive genomics services via a single platform.

In November 2020, Illumina’s HiSeq X Ten Sequencing System launched with extended data analysis capabilities and superior throughput.

Top 9 Players in DNA Sequencing Services Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Abbott Laboratories GE Healthcare Merck KGaA Agilent Technologies Inc. Roche Holdings AG Pacific Biosciences Illumina Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Key Segments Profiled in DNA Sequencing Services Industry:

By Product Type:

Maxam–Gilbert DNA Sequencing

Chain-Termination Methods

Dye-Terminator Sequencing

Automation and Sample Preparation

Large-scale DNA Sequencing

New DNA Sequencing Methods

High Throughput DNA Sequencing

Parallel Signature Sequencing (MPSS)

Polony Sequencing

Pyrosequencing

Illumina (Solexa) Sequencing

SOLiD Sequencing

Others

By End Use:

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Agriculture

Oil and Gas

Research and Development

Other End Uses

By Application:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry

Academic Research Institutes

Other Application Areas

