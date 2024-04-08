The Democratic National Committee is accusing RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign of acknowledging its role as a “spoiler” in November after a woman associated with the campaign was captured on video discussing campaign strategy.

“The only way that Trump can even, remote possibility of taking New York is if Bobby is on the ballot,” a self identified Kennedy campaign staffer, told a room of Republicans in New York in a video reviewed by Fox News Digital.

̶

[Read Full story at source]