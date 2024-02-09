The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Friday accused the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential campaign of illegally coordinating with its super PAC, American Values 2024.

In a complaint filed with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), the DNC alleges that Kennedy’s campaign received $15 million worth of unlawful in-kind contributions from American Values 2024 to help him secure ballot access as an independent candidate in several states.

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

