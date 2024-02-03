Democratic Party officials have a clear message to their voters: Don’t skip Saturday’s presidential primary in South Carolina, and instead cast a ballot for Nikki Haley three weeks later in the Palmetto State’s Republican nominating contest.
“Nikki, just understand that South Carolina Democrats are not going to vote for you. I want you to get that message loud and clear this morning,” Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison told reporters as the
