President Biden is reportedly meeting with Democratic Party leaders in the aftermath of his disastrous first debate appearance.
Dougie Kass, fund manager of Seabreeze Capital Partners LP and a Democratic National Committee insider, said a meeting is being arranged between the president and two Democratic heavyweights.
“What I am hearing regarding Joe Biden. Ron Klain and Barack Obama are having a sit down with the President today. Jill Biden is insistent that Joe runs,R
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fox News Digital focus group reacts to Trump on accepting election results - June 28, 2024
- Trump supporters speak out about first presidential debate, say Biden ‘can’t continue as president’ - June 28, 2024
- DNC insider claims Biden meeting with Obama, Democratic strategist following debate disaster - June 28, 2024