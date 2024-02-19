The Democratic National Committee raised eyebrows on social media Monday, Presidents Day, after posting a picture of all the living Democrat presidents but omitting 99-year-old Jimmy Carter.
“In celebrating living Democrat presidents, the Democrat Party forgot Jimmy Carter,” radio host Jason Rantz posted on X.
The post, which has now been deleted, showed a picture of former President Clinton, former President Obama, and President Biden with the caption “Happy
