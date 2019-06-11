DNV GL Healthcare Publishes White Paper On The Future Of Hospital Accreditation

Breaking News
“Safeguarding Hospital Quality” Explores Issues Regarding Healthcare Delivery And Safety

MILFORD, OHIO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The traditional model of hospital accreditation is under scrutiny. Lawmakers, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Wall Street Journal are investigating numerous incidents of hospitals with quality problems that continue to receive accreditation to accept and treat patients.

In a new and extensively researched white paper, “Safeguarding Hospital Quality,” DNV GL Healthcare asks a key question: Is traditional accreditation enough, or do we need a new model for today’s hospitals that will dramatically improve the quality of care and the safety that hospital patients should expect?

Safety has perhaps become a paramount issue in healthcare delivery. At least 250,000 deaths per year in the U.S. are attributed to medical errors. Meanwhile, as the population ages, more Americans will be treated in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, the accreditation of hospitals and healthcare facilities is often systematic. The most common forms of accreditation have not changed in years, if not decades. And if a state agency is performing the accreditation during periods of lean budgets, it can be up to five years between surveys.

The white paper discusses the emphasis DNV GL places on continuous quality improvement, as well as the use of the ISO 9001 quality control system. ISO 9001 was adapted by DNV GL for use in the healthcare system.

“’Safeguarding Hospital Quality’” tries to answer the question of what direction providers should take in order to ensure the safety of patients into the future,” said Patrick Horine, President of DNV GL Healthcare.

“Safeguarding Hospital Quality” can be accessed here: https://www.dnvgl.us/assurance/healthcare/healthcare-publications-research-papers.html?

Hundreds of hospitals across the United States have switched to DNV GL Healthcare over the past decade, making it the nation’s fastest-growing accrediting body, with over 500 hospitals accredited

“We want to identify innovative practices and approaches to address aspects that improve quality, efficiency and enhance patient care,” said Gary Davis, DNV GL Business Assurance North American Regional Manager. “Our success is attributable to the unique approach we take with our hospital customers to use the quality management system to their advantage.”

About DNV GL

DNV GL Business Assurance is a world-leading certification body. We help businesses assure the performance of their organizations, products, people, facilities and supply chains through certification, verification, assessment, and training services. Within healthcare we help our customers achieve excellence by improving quality and patient safety through hospital accreditation, managing infection risk, management system certification and training.

The DNV GL Group operates in more than 100 countries. Our 12,500 professionals are dedicated to helping our customers make the world safer, smarter and greener. www.dnvglcert.com/healthcare.

 

CONTACT: Faith Beaty
DNV GL Business Assurance USA, Inc.
281-396-1757
[email protected]
