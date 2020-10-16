Do you crave the richness of life that God deeply desires for you?

Breaking News
Claudia Williams announces the publication of ‘Daily Devotions for a Great Life’

ROCKWALL, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Claudia Williams invites readers to start each day immersed in the loving words of God as they read the pages of “Daily Devotions for a Great Life” (published by WestBow Press).

 

Shining rays of biblical truths into everyday life, this 365-day devotional offers a new perspective with each iteration of Scripture. The book captures spiritual insights in the space provided on each page to reveal a sharpened self-awareness and keener purpose. It encourages regular reflective writing to foster greater understanding of complex issues, increase the readers’ creativity to find solutions, and strengthen their resolve.

 

“In a world of ever-increasing chaos, confusion, anger, and fear, everyone is looking for answers,” the author states. “The answers can be found by sitting at the feet of Jesus. Lean on the God of unlimited resources, unending love, and infinite wisdom. Apply biblical truths to everyday life and live the abundant life he desperately desires for you.”

 

“Daily Devotions for a Great Life” is designed to guide readers in their spiritual walk and lead them to the path of peace, passion and purpose. “The Daily Planner for a Great Life” is written as a companion to this devotional to help readers organize daily priorities as they are revealed according to God’s will.

 

Visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/811221-daily-devotions-for-a-great-life to purchase a copy of the book.

 

“Daily Devotions for a Great Life”

By Claudia Williams

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 372 pages | ISBN 9781973693710

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 372 pages | ISBN 9781973693703

E-Book | 372 pages | ISBN 9781973693727

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Claudia Williams served over 40 years at cutting-edge organizations. She acted as senior director of the Trade Management Group at the Teachers Retirement System of Texas, one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious public pension funds. Williams is currently a faculty-student mentor with the college of business at Western Governors University, the nation’s fastest growing online university. She is actively engaged in church and community activities, dedicated to living a God-centered life, and inspired to encourage others to apply biblical truths to everyday life. Her greatest blessing is family. She has been married to husband Larry Williams for over 30 years and is the proud mother of two daughters and many precious grandchildren. Her greatest joy is to help others grow in their God-given abilities and to witness their becoming all that God created them to be. Williams is also the author of “Daily Planner for a Great Life” and “Live Life With God.”

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan.  For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call 844-714-3454.

