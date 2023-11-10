SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP, a law firm specializing in shareholder rights, has announced the initiation of class action lawsuits on behalf of investors of the following companies. Investors are encouraged to review the deadlines listed and submit their information.

DocGo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO)

Class Period: November 8, 2022 and September 17, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2023

The lawsuit alleges DocGo made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (i) DocGo’s executive hiring processes were inadequate to fully review and vet the professional and academic backgrounds of job candidates; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive executive turnover; (iii) contrary to its representations to investors, DocGo had overstated the efficacy of its mobile health and medical transportation services; and (iv) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject DocGo to significant reputational and/or regulatory scrutiny that would negatively impact the Company’s financial position and/or prospects.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK)

Class Period: May 3, 2022 and November 3, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2023

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company experienced challenges with collections from commercial payors; (2) that, as a result, there was a lower average selling price for DermTech’s DMT; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s revenue growth would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s May 2023 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that, in the IPO documents, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (i) Kenvue faces potential headwinds as a result of confirmed concerns about the efficacy of phenylephrine, which it knew or should have known; (ii) Kenvue did not discuss risks relating to the efficacy of phenylephrine in its IPO, the utility of which had been questioned since at least 2007; and (iii) while the Company disclosed risks relating to litigation, it did not disclose specific risk relating to potential litigation arising from adverse findings on the efficacy of phenylephrine.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT)

Class Period: August 18, 2022 and September 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 4, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s business is a fraction of what it publicly claims, as evidenced by staffing and activity levels at its warehouses; (2) that the Company overstated its last-mile operations; (3) that the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results were overstated; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

