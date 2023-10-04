Combining the best of local and cloud development environments, the products allow teams to collaboratively, quickly, and securely build, share, and run any app, anywhere

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DOCKERCON – Today, in the Day-1 keynote of its annual global developer conference, DockerCon , Docker, Inc.® announced three new products — Docker Scout, next-generation Docker Build, and Docker Debug. Designed for development teams, the products combine the responsiveness and convenience of local development with the on-demand resources, connectedness, and collaboration of the cloud. Docker Scout is generally available; the other two products are available in public beta.

“The cloud offers many potential benefits for development teams, but most ‘inner-loop’ solutions require a complete change in tools and workflows — and very few developers want to ship their entire laptop to the cloud,” said Docker CEO Scott Johnston. “The new products we announced today meet development teams where they are with ‘just enough cloud,’ seamlessly blurring the boundaries between local and remote development. In doing so, we’re enabling these teams to accelerate their delivery of secure applications critical to their businesses.”

The new products bring the power of the cloud to a development team’s “inner-loop” code-build-test-debug process:

Docker Scout GA . Today, the multiple tools, processes, and people involved in the software supply chain require too much context switching for the developer. Moreover, it is often unclear to the developer what steps they can take to improve software quality. Complementing Docker’s existing trusted content, build automation, and SBOM tools, Docker Scout adds relevant insights, policy evaluation, and contextual remediation, all while meeting developers where they work via integrations with Sysdig, JFrog Artifactory, AWS ECR, BastionZero, GitHub, GitLab, CircleCI, and Jenkins.

. Today, the multiple tools, processes, and people involved in the software supply chain require too much context switching for the developer. Moreover, it is often unclear to the developer what steps they can take to improve software quality. Complementing Docker’s existing trusted content, build automation, and SBOM tools, Docker Scout adds relevant insights, policy evaluation, and contextual remediation, all while meeting developers where they work via integrations with Sysdig, JFrog Artifactory, AWS ECR, BastionZero, GitHub, GitLab, CircleCI, and Jenkins. Next-generation Docker Build . Development teams can waste as much as an hour per day per team member waiting for their image builds to finish. To address this, next-generation Docker Build speeds up builds by as much as 39 times by automatically taking advantage of large, on-demand cloud-based servers and team-wide build caching.

. Development teams can waste as much as an hour per day per team member waiting for their image builds to finish. To address this, next-generation Docker Build speeds up builds by as much as 39 times by automatically taking advantage of large, on-demand cloud-based servers and team-wide build caching. Docker Debug . Developers can spend as much as 60% of their time debugging their application. But much of that time is taken by sorting and configuring tools and set-up instead of actual debugging. Docker Debug provides a language-independent, integrated toolbox for debugging local and remote containerized apps, enabling developers to find and solve problems faster.

These products complement existing Docker products, including Docker Desktop, Private Repos for development team collaboration, and Docker Hub, a marketplace for discovering and distributing trusted content from the open source community and commercial independent software vendors.

The products launched today continue Docker’s leadership role in providing tools, content, and services for development teams to quickly build, share, and run secure applications. These products are based on open source and open standards built together with our developer community — collaboration that dates back to the open source debut of the Docker Engine in March 2013. These open source projects and standards are governed by the CNCF, the Linux Foundation, and others, and include containerd, the Moby project (Docker Engine), BuildKit, Compose, and many others.

Supporting Quotes

Stewart Powell, Engineering Manager, JW Player

“With a single click of a button in Docker Hub, we enabled comprehensive image analysis and software supply chain management on Docker Scout for our development teams with no changes to existing workflows, saving countless hours of time, and providing an immediate return on investment.”

Larry Carvalho, Principal Consultant, RobustCloud

“Enhancing developer productivity has been the holy grail of the software industry for years, but many efforts to do so — for example, by automating the development process — have severely underdelivered. By combining the power of the cloud with local development environments, these new offerings from Docker can potentially solve the festering pain points of software engineers. Delivering productivity improvements across the ‘inner loop’ accelerates the development lifecycle of next-generation innovative solutions.”

Resources

Docker Blog: Announcing Docker Scout GA: Actionable Insights for the Software Supply Chain

Docker Scout

Get Started: Download the latest version of Docker Desktop

About DockerCon

The announcements made today were featured at DockerCon 2023, where it’s not too late to attend virtually at https://www.docker.com/dockercon/ . The event brings together the entire community of Docker developers, contributors, and partners to share, teach, and collaborate in order to grow the understanding and capabilities of cloud-native development. DockerCon is a highly concentrated learning experience that shows developers what is new and what is possible with Docker and our ecosystem, and how to take advantage of these innovations right away to get their jobs done better and faster. Virtual sessions are free, interactive, fun, and are designed for flexible global consumption on the day of the event and beyond.

About Docker

Docker helps millions of developers efficiently and collaboratively build, share, and run applications. The Docker collaborative application development platform provides developers with an unmatched experience for an integrated, reliable, and secure workflow that accelerates app delivery from code to the cloud. Through a combination of the world’s largest marketplace of trusted content and integrations with leading tools, Docker allows teams to rapidly create modern applications. For more information, visit www.docker.com

CONTACT: Contact David Oro press@docker.com