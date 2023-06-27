SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Docker, Inc.® today revealed its latest efforts to improve the scope and performance of the Docker Desktop with the acquisition of Mutagen, a renowned company celebrated for its open-source file synchronization and networking technologies that enable high-performance remote development. Mutagen’s synchronization and forwarding capabilities facilitate the seamless transfer of code, binary artifacts, and network requests between arbitrary locations, connecting local and remote development environments. When combined with Docker’s widely-used container technologies, developers can unlock a plethora of innovative opportunities and accelerate development velocity through local and remote containerized development.

“Docker is more than a container tool, it comprises multiple developer tools that have become the industry standard for self-service developer platforms, empowering teams to be more efficient, secure, and collaborative,” said Docker CEO Scott Johnston. “Bringing Mutagen into the Docker family is another example of how we continuously evolve our offering to meet the needs of developers with a product that works seamlessly and improves the way developers work.”

The acquisition of Mutagen introduces novel mechanisms for developers to extract the highest level of performance from their local hardware, while simultaneously opening the gateway to the newest remote development solutions. With the growing number of developers, businesses, and enterprises relying on Docker, the company is driven to continually scale and enhance the capabilities of Docker Desktop. In addition to Mutagen, the company has recently introduced new offerings that are compelling to every developer. For simplified local Kubernetes development there is Telepresence for Docker , and Docker Scout is an early access tool that offers efficient image monitoring with a layer-by-layer view of image dependencies, vulnerabilities, and remediation paths.

“There are so many captivating integration and experimentation opportunities that were previously inaccessible as a third-party offering,” explained Jacob Howard, Mutagen’s CEO. “As Mutagen’s lead developer and a Docker Captain, my ultimate goal has always been to enhance the development experience for Docker users. As an integral part of Docker’s technology landscape, Mutagen is now in a privileged position to achieve that goal.”

Jacob joins Docker’s engineering team, spearheading the integration of Mutagen’s powerful technologies into Docker Desktop and other groundbreaking Docker products.

