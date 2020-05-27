Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Docker Extends Collaboration with Microsoft Azure to Boost Developer Productivity

Docker Extends Collaboration with Microsoft Azure to Boost Developer Productivity

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Developers can now use native Docker commands to run applications in Azure Container Instances for a seamless experience when building cloud native applications

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Docker today announced that it has extended its strategic collaboration with Microsoft to simplify code to cloud application development for developers and development teams by more closely integrating with Azure Container Instances (ACI). The deeper collaboration, which also includes tighter integration with Visual Studio Code (VS Code), will allow developers to quickly start new language-specific projects (Node.js, Python, .NET Core/C#), leverage new functionality around the Compose Specification and streamline how they switch from local development to a serverless cloud container service while remaining in the Docker CLI user interface or from within VS Code.

For developers today, there is a vast array of complex tooling and a duplicative set of commands and tasks to go from local desktop to cloud-native development even when leveraging Docker container technology. The result can often be hours and possibly days for development teams to decide on the right cloud environment to meet their requirements and to have that environment successfully set up. And even when those challenges might be overcome, ensuring that there is a consistent local to cloud environment for highly iterative collaboration is not easily achieved.

Together, Docker and Microsoft aim to solve these problems with an easy, friction-free developer experience from local VS Code and Docker Desktop development to remote deployment in ACI. Tighter integration between Docker and Microsoft developer technologies provides the following productivity benefits to developers:

  • Easily log into Azure directly from the Docker CLI
  • Trigger an ACI cloud container service environment to be set up automatically with easy to use defaults and no infrastructure overhead
  • Switch from a local context to a cloud context to quickly and easily run applications
  • Simplifies single container and multi-container application development via the Compose specification allowing a developer to invoke fully Docker compatible commands seamlessly for the first time natively within a cloud container service
  • Provides developer teams the ability to share their work through Docker Hub by sharing their persistent collaborative cloud development environments where they can do remote pair programming and real-time collaborative troubleshooting

“Developers want simplicity, agility and portability, and development teams want code to cloud solutions that won’t slow them down,” said Scott Johnston, chief executive officer, Docker. “Extending our strategic relationship with Microsoft will further reduce the complexity of building, sharing and running cloud-native, microservices-based applications for developers. Docker and VS Code are two of the most beloved developer tools and we are proud to bring them together to deliver a better experience for developers building container-based apps for Azure Container Instances.”

“We are excited to expand our work with Docker to accelerate developer productivity by enabling them to use native Docker commands to run applications in Azure Container Instances,” said Amanda Silver, corporate vice president of Product for Developer Tools at Microsoft. “This new seamless experience from desktop to cloud means developers can more quickly and easily collaborate and create applications to run in Azure.”

Docker and Azure Container Instances Simplify WindSim’s Developer Workflow

WindSim’s software is the global leader for wind farm planning, helping designers harvest maximum energy from their turbines. It models wind patterns over terrain using CFD which is highly compute-intensive, and currently runs on-premise using powerful hardware.

The company has accelerated its move to a SaaS platform by containerizing the existing application with Docker and running it in the cloud using Azure Container Instances. For WindSim, ACI provides on-demand compute powered by the same Docker runtime that developers and the deployment pipeline use, so the application can run at cloud scale with minimal infrastructural overhead from a tested and trusted container image.

“Using Docker we migrated our 15-year old core application to containers with no code changes, and using ACI we can run that same container at any scale we need,” said Tejo de Groot, chief architect at WindSim. “The POC phase of the project was done in a couple of weeks with a minimal team, and we’re aiming to be live on Azure in Q2 this year.”

“The combination of Docker and ACI has always been powerful, but the new integration massively simplifies the developer workflow,” said Elton Stoneman, director of Sixeyed Consulting and consultant for WindSim who has had early access to the new Docker and ACI integration. “You can deploy containerized apps at cloud scale using simple Docker Compose files and the Docker command line, and have everything running in a managed service in Azure. It’s a genuine alternative to a complex orchestration platform that will work brilliantly for a lot of organizations.”

Docker customers can expect to see the integration with Azure generally available in the second half of 2020.

For more information about the Docker and Microsoft Collaboration:

  • Sign up for the Docker Desktop and VS Code beta here: https://beta.docker.com  
  • Read more about the strategic collaboration between Docker and Microsoft Azure in this Docker blog post.
  • Register for free for DockerCon LIVE 2020, taking place online on May 28, 2020, and tune in to these relevant sessions:
    • Become a Docker Power User With Microsoft Visual Studio Code with Brian Christner from 56k at 11:30 AM PT.
    • TheCube Interview with Amanda Silver, corporate vice president of Product for Developer Tools at Microsoft and Scott Johnston, CEO of Docker at 12:30 PM PT.
    • Deep Dive: Developing Containerized Apps for Azure with Paul Yuknewicz, group product manager, Microsoft at 2:30 PM PT.

About Docker

Docker makes it easier for developers and their teams to build and share modern applications that can run anywhere – on-premises, hybrid or multi-cloud. Actively used by millions of developers around the world, Docker provides unmatched simplicity, flexibility and choice for building modern applications. Docker delivers the best experience for developer workflows consisting of containers, microservices/serverless functions, cloud services and beyond. For more information, visit www.docker.com

CONTACT: Media Contact
Michelle Lazzar
Docker Communications
[email protected] 
(415) 941-0376

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.