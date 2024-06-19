Dr. Frank Brescia, a man intimately familiar with death and grief, exposes the medical and human realities of dying in his phenomenal new book from Palmetto Publishing

As Good As It Gets: The Evolving Thoughts of a Deathwatcher cover

Charleston, SC, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — There probably aren’t many mysteries in life that captivate us more than the fact that we are alive at all. A wonder of biology, physics, and perhaps something more, the experience of conscious, waking reality remains one of the greatest enigmas for both science and philosophy. Perhaps that is why so many of us fear dying: death is the one thing we understand even less than being alive.

Frank J. Brescia, MD has watched people cross over the line between life and death for his entire career. He is an accomplished physician who has brought people back from the brink or helped them experience dying gracefully. Not only that, but he was firsthand witness to death in the context of war, having served in his early career as a physician with an infantry unit in Vietnam. Finally, Dr. Brescia walked with his own wife through breast cancer, which ultimately claimed her life. It is with this studied, intimate familiarity that he has written a powerful new book, As Good As It Gets.

As Good As It Gets is a self-reflective work on patient care and the journey of dying. As a seasoned medical practitioner, with many personal ties to death, Dr. Brescia often experiences the same existential anxiety that his patients experience. His book brings honor and dignity to those feelings. It also helps to frame these challenging experiences in a hopeful light. Dr. Brescia has also witnessed the tremendous strength of the human spirit in life’s most challenging moments, enabling him to regard a life—including its end—as a courageous pursuit of becoming a better person, much like a painting with many layers.

Offering the intimate perspective of a “deathwatcher,” or someone who observes dying on a regular basis, this book provides extraordinary insight into the physical, emotional, and personal realities of death—and the pursuit of a life well-lived.

As Good As It Gets is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

About the Author:

Frank J. Brescia, MD was raised in an Italian-American home in the Bronx. He received a master’s degree in philosophy from Fordham University and a medical doctorate from Rutgers Medical School. In the middle of his education, he was called to service on an infantry unit in Vietnam. Dr. Brescia’s experiences in life, in the medical field, and in the military have deeply shaped his understanding of the dying process. Combining medical expertise with philosophy, along with the personal experience of losing his wife, Jane, to cancer, Dr. Brescia writes with profound insight and intimate understanding on love, grief, and the human condition.

Media Contact:

Frank J. Brescia, MD, MA, FACP

Email: [email protected]

Available for interviews: Author, Frank J. Brescia, MD, MA, FACP

Attachment

As Good As It Gets: The Evolving Thoughts of a Deathwatcher

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing [email protected]