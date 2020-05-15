Doctor-Supervised Diet Program Uses Virtual Weight Loss Coaching for Safety and Convenience

Charleston, WV, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National weight loss company Diet Doc, is providing its clients with virtual, telemedicine-based doctor consultations and support, eliminating the need for in person visits in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their remote diet program (which boasts a 97% success rate) has operated for over a decade, making them well equipped to adapt to the health and weight loss needs of patients in an increasingly remote-based health landscape. Diet Doc has already helped thousands of patients achieve lasting weight loss via medically-supervised, individualized plans which take into account, health history, eating habits, and even genetic testing has expanded the convenience and reach of their programs via telemedicine.

New Diet Doc clients have seven day a week access to nutritionists, coaches, specialists, and certified physicians by phone or computer only, without the need for travel and in-person weigh-ins, visits, and product pickups. Their convenient medication shipping services ensure that all exclusive prescriptions such as low-dose naltrexone, appetite suppressants and metabolism boosters are shipped directly to your home or office with expedited overnight delivery to keep weight loss on track.

Remote patients at Diet Doc can still receive all the benefits of visiting a weight loss clinic without having to leave home. Given that medically-supervised weight loss is traditionally safer than other methods, Diet Doc’s specialists are available every step of the way to monitor progress, navigate weight loss plateaus and adjust prescriptions when necessary for steady weight loss results. With doctor-supervision, clients are much more likely to keep the weight off long-term, especially when compared with the average fad diet.

Want to learn more? New Diet Doc patients who might be interested in getting to the bottom of their weight loss challenges once and for all can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

