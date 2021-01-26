Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Doctors Ask Arizona Gov. Ducey to Facilitate COVID-19 Treatment with Ivermectin for Vulnerable Patients

Doctors Ask Arizona Gov. Ducey to Facilitate COVID-19 Treatment with Ivermectin for Vulnerable Patients

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a letter to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) and its Arizona State Chapter ask him to take a proactive stance on early or prophylactic treatment for COVID-19 with ivermectin in vulnerable populations, including prison inmates and staff.

“The medical community is mobilizing to administer vaccines as quickly as possible,” the letter states. “However, it is already too late for many prison inmates. We read in the Arizona Republic of Dec 8 that more than half the inmates held in the La Paz Unit in Yuma have tested positive for COVID-19. This is a particularly vulnerable population, often kept in crowded conditions. We also know that minority populations are hardest hit by this disease. If antibody-enhanced disease—a severe autoimmune reaction triggered if a vaccinated person gets infected with the virus—turns out to be a problem, prisoners in this high-prevalence environment will be severely affected.”

Ivermectin is a very safe anti-parasitic drug. Billions of doses have been given worldwide since 1981, according to testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Another highly vulnerable population is nursing home residents, states AAPS. About half the COVID deaths have involved these patients. We do not yet know how safe or effective the vaccine is for the very elderly and frail.

An important risk factor for severe or fatal COVID is vitamin D deficiency. People who cannot get adequate sunlight are likely to be seriously deficient without adequate supplementation, AAPS states. Lockdowns worsen this problem.

The four pillars of pandemic control are: (1) contagion control, (2) early at-home treatment, (3) late-stage in-hospital treatment, and (4) vaccination. The U.S. has been neglecting the second pillar, states AAPS, and its COVID mortality is ten times higher than in many countries that use repurposed drugs, which are on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines, for prophylaxis or early outpatient therapy.

Additionally, the first pillar might be much improved by engineering methods to purify the air, the AAPS letter suggests. The State should implement such measures in public buildings and incentivize businesses to do so as well.

Early and prophylactic treatment with ivermectin, and improved hygienic measures “could reduce suffering and death, relieve overburdened hospitals, and allow recovery of our economy,” the letter concludes, urging Arizona to serve as a model for other states.

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) has represented physicians in all specialties nationwide since 1943. It provides information on early home treatment for COVID-19. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto (everything for the patient).

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.