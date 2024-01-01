Exclusive: Proliferation comes amid treatment shortage and poses major public health threat, say expertsDoctors are reporting a surge in scabies cases across the UK amid an acute shortage of treatments, and say the “nightmare” situation poses a major public health threat.Scabies is a highly contagious condition caused by mites, that results in an itchy rash. It is spread through close skin contact, anyone can get it, and it should be treated quickly to stop it spreading. Continue reading…

