DOCU ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on DocuSign’s and senior management’s statements about the company’s growth prospects.

As recently as Sept. 2, 2021, DocuSign and its management touted the company’s billings and revenue growth, assured investors that they continued to see strong early renewals and expansions of existing customers, assured investors that they had visibility into- and tracked- DocuSign’s customer behavior, and emphasized that they did not see significant slowdown in DocuSign’s business.

But, on Dec. 2, 2021, these statements were brought into question when DocuSign announced that it sustained a significant deceleration in billings growth during Q3 2022 that would continue into Q4 2022. The company blamed the deceleration in part on a sudden change in customer buying behavior.

This news drove the price of DocuSign shares crashing lower on Dec. 3, 2021.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and when DocuSign and its management first saw signs of the company’s billings growth deceleration,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in DocuSign and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding DocuSign should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email DOCU@hbsslaw.com.

