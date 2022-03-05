(DOCU Alert) Should Management be Held Accountable for Docusign Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty/or violations of federal and/or state law on behalf of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently there was a class action filed against Docusign. According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign’s business was positive, not negative; (2) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (3) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a “return to normal” would have on the Company’s growth and business; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Docusign holding shares before March 27, 2020, you may have standing to hold Docusign harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

To join this action, you can go to: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/DocuSignInc2

or [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Follow us on Twitter: Here

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com