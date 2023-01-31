Global document automation leader Documate has rebranded to Gavel as it reaffirms its commitment to being the infrastructure for creating online legal products.

Documate is now Gavel. Documate is now Gavel.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Documate, the global leader in document automation, has rebranded to Gavel as it reaffirms its commitment to being the infrastructure for creating online legal products. In conjunction with its rebrand, the company also announced it has added veteran tech executive Pierre Martin as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Gavel Is Transforming the Way Legal Professionals Deliver Services

In the next 10 years, 90% of legal services will be delivered online. Gavel is known globally as the no-code platform for building legal products. Companies like Landlord Legal, Hello Divorce, JusTech, Horse Law and more use Gavel as their core technology and have been able to build and scale legal technology companies without hiring large technology teams.

To date, legal tech companies in 23 different countries and 18 different languages are built on the Gavel platform, and many are generating 7+ figures in revenue through the platform.

With this rebrand, Gavel signals its continued commitment to enabling legal productization. For centuries, the gavel has been used to express finality in decision-making—final decisions generated through a trusted process. Gavel helps turn process, law, and services into customizable legal products, whether they are used internally within a firm or priced externally at scale.

Gavel Will Continue to Build the Most Powerful Legal Automation Platform

Since its founding, Gavel has worked to build the easiest-to-use and most powerful legal automation platform on the market. Its no-code technology enables subject-matter experts to build data collection and intake applications that generate powerful, rules-based legal workflows and documents.

“We founded Gavel to solve our own need to automate and disperse our expertise as attorneys,” said Dorna Moini, CEO and founder of Gavel, who started the company to meet the needs of the pro bono team while she was an associate at Sidley Austin. “The first step was to build the most powerful document automation platform. Since then, our customers have shown us that Gavel delivers much more, as they build expert systems, host client portals, and conduct their firm’s billing and attorney-client communication on Gavel.”

To deliver Gavel’s ambitious plans, the company announced it has appointed Pierre Martin as its CTO and has doubled its engineering team in the past three months. Martin brings 15 years of technology leadership to Gavel. Prior to joining, Martin co-founded and scaled logistics software company Beacon. Previously, he served in engineering leadership roles at Amazon and Microsoft. Martin, an active member of tech startup communities, mentors early-stage companies in Neo’s startup accelerator.

“We are thrilled to have Pierre join us,” said Moini. “Pierre has an impressive track record in starting and growing technology companies and teams, and we’ve already seen the impact of his work at Gavel as we build the infrastructure for the future of legal services.”

“I am excited to join such a talented team,” added Martin. “Gavel’s rapid growth shows we are addressing a real need for legal teams and their customers. We now have a unique opportunity to invent the future of legal services with our community and help our customers make their services more transparent, accessible, and easy to use for the millions who need them. Gavel’s platform not only drastically reduces costs of legal services by automating repeated tasks; our customers now have the unique ability to launch legal products with broad reach, at scale, online. All of this without writing a single line of code.”

Beyond the platform, Gavel continues its support for innovation in the legal field to improve access to legal services—the root of the company’s founding—and is involved in several projects with courts, legal aid organizations, and law schools to make the law more accessible, with more to come in 2023.

About Gavel

Gavel is the global leader in no-code legal automation, allowing legal professionals to easily set up robust workflows and automate end-to-end processes and create legal products. Learn more at www.gavel.io.

Contact Information:

Dorna Moini

Founder & CEO

dorna@gavel.io

(415) 941-6866

Related Files

Gavel Square – Formerly Documate.png

Related Images

Image 1: Documate is now Gavel.

Global legal automation leader Documate rebrands as Gavel.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment