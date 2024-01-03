Many of the names are people who had been publicly identified as Epstein associates prior to this unsealingNumerous documents identifying associates of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein have been made public on Wednesday. These associates’ just-unsealed names were contained in court documents filed as part of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell. The British socialite was convicted in December 2021 of sex trafficking and similar charges for procuring teen girls for disgraced financier Epstein. Continue reading…
