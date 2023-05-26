The docuseries seeks to close the civilian-military divide with vivid storytelling with America’s most recognized veteran business leaders and public servants

New York, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This Memorial Day weekend, Fox Stations are airing nationally the first of five episodes of ‘The Warrior Class’ – a docuseries featuring the untold stories of America’s most fascinating Military veterans hosted by America’s first decorated combat veteran elected to the US Congress, former Army Under Secretary, and Emmy-Award winner Patrick J. Murphy.

In episode one, airing this weekend, Murphy takes audiences behind the scenes as he and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, bring to life the toll of supporting and defending the US Constitution against all enemies during the longest wars in American history, and how we can never forget the losses of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Having served in combat, the U.S. Congress, and the Pentagon, the Honorable Patrick J. Murphy is one of the country’s top vetrepreneurs, owning over 60 companies while devoting time to teaching at the Wharton School of Business. The series builds on Murphy’s longtime advocacy for veterans, his efforts to end the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, and his work to pass a Post-9/11 GI bill for the 250,000 active troops that become veterans every year during his service in Congress.

‘The Warrior Class” uncovers the military’s distinct American story at a time when the civilian-military divide is bigger than ever before. The program closes that gap with in-depth storytelling and never-before-heard accounts from top business, political, and professional leaders of today. Murphy’s passion for telling the untold stories of his brother and sister veterans jumps out from the screen with every episode.

Murphy is named after Army Specialist Patrick Ward, who earned the Silver Star while saving others in Vietnam, giving our nation the ultimate sacrifice. Excitingly, the docuseries touches on what it means to serve with interviews with some of the most widely-recognized veterans in the nation, including Chairman Mark Milley, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Army Ranger and former Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky. The airing of ‘The Warrior Class’ follows Muphy’s Emmy-award-winning production of NBC’s Side by Side: The Hero Nurses of COVID.

Secretary Patrick J. Murphy is available for live interviews to talk about the Warrior Class, Memorial Day and give a preview of the great American leaders he’s interviewed for ‘The Warrior Class.’

