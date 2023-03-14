According to TMR report, the global dodecanedioic acid market value stood at US$ 756.9 Mn in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2031.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global dodecanedioic acid market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 and 2031. Dodecanedioic acid, or DDDA, is utilized in the manufacture of various resins such as aromatic hydrocarbon resins, epoxy resins, specialty resins, lattices, unsaturated polyester resins, epoxy resins, acrylates, phenolic resins, and other specialty intermediates. These resins are further used in different industries serving diverse purposes. Rise in need for synthetic production of dodecanedioic acid in different applications, such as engineering plastics and nylon, is projected to aid in market expansion.

Dodecanedioic acid can also be produced by a chemical process called cyclotrimerization, with the use of butadiene. In this process, butadiene can be changed into cyclododecatriene via the cyclotrimerization process and subsequently converted into dodecanedioic acid.

Presently, the process of producing dodecanedioic acid with the help of yeast is gaining significant popularity among chemical industries. Thus, increase in demand for biotech production of dodecanedioic acid is projected to create new business opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Applications: Dodecanedioic acid is used in the production of polyester coatings, paints, high-performance nylon 6-12, epoxy resins, plasticizers, when combined with amine. It is also utilized in top quality adhesives, paints, antiseptics, surfactants, industrial facilities, pulp and paper, powder coatings, and others. Additionally, high demand for dodecanedioic acid for the production of engineering plastics, such as fibers, diester synthetic lubricants, and curatives, is projected to a boost to the overall market development for dodecanedioic acid during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Rise in demand for paints is projected to boost market growth

Surge in use of engineering plastic across construction and transportation industries is expected to promote industry growth

Increase in use of dodecanedioic acid in manufacture of nylon material, pulp and paper, adhesives, and other chemicals and materials is anticipated to promote market development during the forecast period.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is likely to account for the dominant share of the dodecanedioic acid market during the forecast period. This is attributable to increase in demand for nylon and paints from various end-user industries. Rise in construction activities and increase in need for paints and coatings also propel the need for dodecanedioic acid, which in turn is estimated to contribute to the dominant revenue share of the region during the forecast period.

The Europe market for dodecanedioic acid is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to increase in demand for engineering plastics, nylon, paints and others. Dodecanedioic acid is also used in the production of chemicals such as polyester, which is further used in the production of cosmetics, lubricants, fragrances, coatings, toothbrushes, and other products. Thus, rise in demand for the products mentioned above is anticipated to boost the Europe market significantly during the forecast period.

Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global dodecanedioic acid market include Shijiazhuang Dongao Chemical Technology Co.Ltd., Zibo Guangtong Chemical Co.Ltd., Palmary Chemical, Toronto Research Chemicals, ZHEJIANG BOADGE Chemcial Co.Ltd., Shijiazhuang Yihe-Chem Co.Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.Ltd., Evergreensino Chemical Co.Ltd., Shandong Guangtong New Materials Co.Ltd., Cathay Biotech Inc., UBE Industries Ltd., Haihang Industry, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., and Evonik Industries AG.

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Segmentation

Production Process

Synthetic Production

Biotech Production Dosage Technique

Application

Antiseptics

Nylon

Adhesives

Painting Materials

Corrosion Inhibitors

Automotive Lubricants

Surfactants

Engineering Plastics

Others (including Powder Coatings and Varnishes)

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa

