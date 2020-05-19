Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine Market To Reach USD 4.95 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The growing demand for the Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine in the water treatment and cleaning products sector, along with the increased application in the food & beverage industry will boost the market growth.

New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine market is forecast to reach USD 4.95 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing utilization of Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine as a raw material in the cleaning and disinfectant industry and the consistent increase in the adoption of such products has been fueling the global market. Rising concern for a healthy lifestyle and the increasing standard of living in the developing nations is adding to the demand. High adoption of disinfectants and sanitizers to maintain the raised levels of hygiene in various industries as well as domestic households, is enhancing the market demand. Moreover, the growing demand for sterile water for domestic and industrial needs will also impact the demand for the product.

Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine also finds application as a disinfectant and sanitizing agent. The demand for these products is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its application in the water treatment as well as food & beverage production. An increase in hygiene maintenance activities all across the globe and the expansion of disinfectant production will foster the market demand.

Strict government regulations and higher raw material costs are expected to limit the market growth. However, an increase in the research and development of bio-based chemicals is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market vendors.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3106

The COVID-19 impact:

COVID-19 has impacted the market negatively. The weaker consumer demand for lifestyle and well-being products due to the imposition of lockdown and social restrictions will have a negative impact on the demand for cosmetics and certain food additives. The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled various industries, along with public construction. The activity will more likely cease due to the imposition of lockdown and social distancing, and work will halt due to the supply chain disruption, the termination of contracts to control expenses, and the shortage of subcontractors and materials. However, the ease in restrictions and the government initiatives to start the economic activities in the consumer goods market creates hope for the imminent recovery of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine plays a crucial role in the manufacture of cleaning products, disinfectants, and sanitizers. The growing consumption of disinfectants by commercial and domestic applications is expected to surge in the coming years owing to the awareness of healthy living.

The acid acts as a biocide, fungicide, and algaecide in the end-use industry, and the growth in the concerns for the sterile environment in industries such as the food & beverage industry will drive the demand of the market. The food and beverage industry is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The current drastic fall in the price of petroleum during the COVID-19 crisis can propel the demand for the production of Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine.

The growing demand from end-use industries in the Asia-Pacific, specifically from China, India, and Japan, due to the increasing water treatment adoption and health awareness are expected to drive the market in the region.

Key participants include BASF SE, Nouryon, Rugao Wanli Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Shandong Paini New Material Co. Ltd, Parchem, Indo Amines Limited, Clariant AG, Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co., Ltd. and Wuhan Dachu Hexing Technology Co. Ltd., among others.

In April 2016, Lanxess announced its acquisition of the ‘clean and disinfect’ business of Chemours. The operation comprises active ingredients as well as specialty chemicals used in disinfectant and hygiene solutions. This strategy was a part of Lanxess’s realignment program focusing on specialty chemicals.

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3106

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Dodecyl Dipropylene Triamine market on the basis of function, application, end-use, and region:

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Ton; 2017-2027)

Biocide

Fungicide

Algicide

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Ton; 2017-2027)

Disinfectant

Sanitizer

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Ton; 2017-2027)

Water Treatment

Wood Preservation

Food & Beverage

Paints & Coatings

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dodecyl-dipropylene-triamine-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Ton; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Steel Cord Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/steel-cord-market

Nitric Acid Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nitric-acid-market

Aluminum Alloys Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aluminum-alloys-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

CONTACT: Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: [email protected]