DOE Awards Navarro-ATL Team $389 Million Contract for Management and Operation of Hanford 222-S Laboratory

Nov. 17, 2020

RICHLAND, Wash., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hanford Laboratory Management and Integration, LLC (HLMI)—a joint venture between Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc. (Navarro) and (ATL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI)—announced it was awarded a contract to run the 222-S Laboratory Complex at the Hanford Site located in Richland, WA. Awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as a small business set-aside, the contract is valued at approximately $389 million with a five-year base period and two one-year options.

Under the contract, the HLMI Team—including subcontractor AECOM—will operate, manage, and maintain the 222-S Laboratory Complex, a DOE Hazard Category 3 Nuclear Facility located in southeastern Washington State. The 222-S Laboratory’s primary mission is to provide analytical support for the storage and treatment of tank waste at the Hanford Site.

“Navarro looks forward to working as an integral part of the Hanford team, focused on achieving the Hanford mission in partnership with our DOE clients and other site contractors,” said Navarro’s founder and President Susana Navarro-Valenti on behalf of HMLI, LLC.

“ATL is honored to partner with the Department of Energy in their commitment to safely advance national security interests and meet their environmental cleanup goals in the 222-S complex,” said PSI CEO Terry Lin. “This award affirms the remarkable team we have established to continue to provide best-in-class services, continue our growth, and provide excellent results to advance the mission of this important client and the citizens it serves.”

About Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc.
Navarro is an award-winning small business established in 1993, proudly serving federal clients across the U.S. and its territories. Our Oak Ridge, Tennessee, headquarters and other nationwide offices support over 100 project sites.

Navarro is committed to providing our clients with the expertise needed to advance their missions. Our ever-broadening range of services to DOD, DOE, NNSA, NASA, and their prime contractors includes specialized environmental, nuclear, national security, and facilities management services.

Over the last 27 years, Navarro has grown to be a premier federal contractor with an annual revenue over $160M and 700 employees nationwide. Our success is due to our exceptional work force and our customer-focused leadership. Navarro provides our clients with the best of both worlds—the responsiveness of a small business with the capabilities and infrastructure of a large business.                                      

Contact:
410.964.8000

