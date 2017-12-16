Does Pentagon still have a UFO program? The answer is a bit mysterious

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Pentagon acknowledged on Saturday that its long-secret UFO investigation program ended in 2012, when U.S. defense officials shifted attention and funding to other priorities.
