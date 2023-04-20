Rise in awareness about pet healthcare and surge in spending on pet supplies is expected to propel the dog clothing & accessories market demand

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global dog clothing & accessories market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years due to rise in popularity of products and services that promote the health and well-being of animals.

According to a market report by TMR, the dog clothing & accessories business was valued at US$ 11.0 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 18.7 Bn during the forecast period of 2023-2031. This can be ascribed to several factors, including increase in pet ownership and rise in awareness about animal health and hygiene.

Dog clothing & accessories include apparel such as jackets, neckwear, coats, jerseys, jackets, shirts, footwear, socks, hats, and others. These apparel are made up of materials including neoprene, wool, nylon, cotton, and polyester.

The accessories include collars, bowls, poop bags, bedding, toys, jewelry, leashes, harnesses, and others. Dog clothing & accessories manufacturers are coming up with innovations to expand their product portfolio. Hence, the dog clothing & accessories market is expected to witness lucrative growth in the next few years.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 11.0 Bn Estimated Value USD 18.7 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 6.1% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Material, Target Audience, Life Stage, Price Category, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered CANADA POOCH (Toronto, Canada), Central Garden & Pet Company, DoggyMan H.A. Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Tianyuan Pet Products Co., Ltd, KONG Company, Masterpet Corporation Ltd., MILK&PEPPER (Cholet, France), Petmate, PetRageous Designs LLC. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Unicharm Corporation

Dog Clothing & Accessories Market: Growth Drivers

Dog clothing & accessories market trends include an increasing focus on pet comfort and hygiene. Development of customized product ranges for particular species according to their body type is bolstering global dog clothing & accessories market growth. Furthermore, the trend toward recognizing animals as family members is growing, which has increased spending on the health and well-being of pets. Subsequently, rise in awareness about animal welfare is a major driver of the global business.

Companion animals, such as dogs and cats, are in high demand due to their increasing popularity as pets. Rise in adoption of pets is projected to boost global dog clothing & accessories industry growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the dog clothing & accessories industry. Increase in pet adoption and fostering during the pandemic as people spent more time at home created lucrative growth opportunities for the global industry. The market trend of pet ownership and the need for proper pet care is expected to be strong in the long term, which is likely to propel market growth.

Surge in disposable income of individuals in developing countries has increased their spending on pet care. Dog clothing and accessories are included in pet care. Therefore, the global business is expected to witness substantial growth in the next few years.

Key Findings of Dog Clothing & Accessories Market

In terms of type, the jacket segment is expected to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period. This is ascribed to increase in sales of dog jackets as they protect from heat, cold, and rain. Jackets help dogs with allergies, as they act as shields from scratching and also reduce allergic symptoms. However, shirts and t-shirts have also shown significant sales due to the comfort and durability aspects.

Based on accessories, the bowl segment is anticipated to witness robust growth in the next few years due to increase in demand for attractive bowls. The waste disposal-poop bags segment had shown lucrative growth during the pandemic due to the stay-at-home orders.

In terms of life stage, the puppy segment is projected to grow at a rapid growth in the near future, as puppies need extra care and protection. Dog clothing & accessories prove to be useful in solving this purpose.

Based on distribution channel, the online segment has gained immense traction due to the availability of various apparel and accessories at the click of a button. Furthermore, discounts and one-stop solutions have led to a consumer preference for online purchases.

Dog Clothing & Accessories Market: Regional Perspective

Rapid growth of the dog clothing & accessories industry in North America is ascribed to novel innovations and product launches. Moreover, rise in awareness about animal health in the region is likely to create significant business opportunities for global players.

Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets for dog clothing & accessories owing to the rise in spending capacity of individuals in developing countries such as China and India. Additionally, rise in pet ownership has accelerated business growth in the region.

Dog Clothing & Accessories Market: Competitive Analysis

High cost of premium products and services is a major challenge for market progress. In several developing countries, there is a lack of awareness about the importance of dog clothing & accessories, leading to lower sales of these products.

In turn, the dog clothing & accessories market is characterized by a short product lifecycle, as new products are continually being developed and introduced to the market. Major players are concentrating on producing cost-effective and durable products to meet consumer demand.

Major participants operating in the dog clothing & accessories market are:

DoggyMan H.A. Co. Ltd.

Masterpet Corporation Ltd.

MILK&PEPPER

Petmate

PetRageous Designs LLC

Unicharm Corporation

Dog Clothing & Accessories Market: Segmentation

By Type

Apparel Outerwear Coats Jackets Jerseys Neckwear (Scarves, Bandanas) Shirts Costumes Footwear & Socks Hats Others (raincoats, etc.)

Accessories Waste Disposal-Poop Bags Collars Harness Leashes Bowls Beddings Bags Toys Jewelry Others (Cages, etc.)



By Material

Polyester

Nylon

Cotton

Wool

Neoprene

Others

By Target Audience

Gen-Z

Millennials

Gen-X

Boomers

By Life Stage

Puppy

Adult

Senior

By Price Category

Mass

Premium

By Price

US$ 1-US$ 30

US$ 30-US$ 50

US$ 50-US$ 100

US$ 100-US$ 150

US$ 150- US$ 200

US$200-US$250

US$ 250- US$ 300

Above US$ 300

By Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others (Small Retailers, etc.)



By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

South America

