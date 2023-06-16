The global dog food market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing pet ownership and growing awareness about pet nutrition. Premium and natural products are in high demand, with North America and Europe leading the market. Innovation and product diversification drive competition among key players

NEWARK, Del, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The dog food market is predicted to be worth US$ 45,631 million in 2023 and rise to US$ 81,224.9 million by 2033. Demand was initially expanding at a market CAGR of 3.2% between 2018 and 2022.

Personalized dog food products are gaining popularity in developed areas and are anticipated to do the same in emerging markets in the future years. As pet owners become more aware of the food they are giving their animals, demand for dog food has the potential to increase tremendously.

There is a significant development opportunity for brands or businesses that provide specifically designed and tailored food products for dogs since pet owners are inclined to have more control over the components used in the manufacturing of dog food.

Get an overview that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The Sample report is available in PDF format @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13961

The trend towards humanization and premiumization is likely to result in more spending on pets, which counteracts the stalling of dog population growth in the United States and Canada.

Key Takeaways:

By 2033, the dog food market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 7.5%.

In 2022, the United States held a market share of 32% in the dog food sector.

The dog food market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 43,876 million in 2022.

By 2033, the dog food market in China is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 6.7%.

In 2022, Germany expanded significantly in the dog food business, with an expected share of 10%.

By 2033, India is projected to expand significantly in the dog food market, with a share of 4.5%.

In 2022, Australia developed significantly in the dog food business, with an expected share of 0.5%.

Japan’s dog food industry share developed significantly, with a 0.8% share in 2022.

In 2022, the conventional segment led the market with a significant share of 75% and is likely to hold a top spot in the market, in terms of nature.

Based on the source, the animal-derived segment dominated the industry in 2022, with a share of 68.6%.

Talk with our analyst and get the complete information of this report now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13961

Competitors’ Winning Strategies:

Around the nation, pet owners are converting to grain- and gluten-free diets. Sales of various kinds of dog food are fueled by dog owners’ desire to provide wholesome food for their animals. This encourages the key players to develop new dog food items.

Customers are increasingly opting for clean-label goods as they seek to eliminate undesired components like heavy metals and toxins that are frequently present in pet feeds. Dog food manufacturers are likely to gain a high market share by adopting this trend.

Recent Developments:

Nestlé Purina Petcare announced in December 2020 that it invested US$ 550 million to develop its pet food production facilities in Georgia.

In August 2022, Indian pet food company Wiggles increased its product line by introducing EveryDawg, a new brand of dog food. EveryDawg is a delicious, nutritious dry dog food that is gluten- and sugar-free and suited for all breeds of dogs.

In India, in February 2022, the Pedigree brand of Mars Petcare introduced a new line of dog treats called Ranchos. Spiral Wrap and Super Bones are the two forms in which the items are offered.

Who is Winning?

Evanger’s Dog & Dog Food Company, Inc.

NestlÃ Purina Pet Care

P&G Pet Care

Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Del Monte Pet Products

Affinity Petcare SA

Nutro Products Inc.

Unicharm PetCare Corp.

Total Alimentos SA

Nutriara Alimentos Ltda.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Dave’s Pet Food

Fromm Family Foods LLC

Boulder Dog Food Company

Real Pet Food Company Pty Ltd

Burgess Group PLC

Freshpet

Party Animal, Inc.

Rollover Pet Food Ltd.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about each segment @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13961

Key Segmentation:

By Nature:

Organic

Monoprotein

Conventional

By Source:

Animal Derived Fish Chicken Duck Beef Pork Venison/Game Lamb Turkey

Plant-derived

Insect- derived Crickets Mealworms Black soldier flies



By Product Type:

Kibble/Dry Extruded Baked Coated

Treats and Chews Pastes Cremes / Cream-Snacks Crunchy snacks Chew sticks Tablets Biscuits Jerky Rawhide

Dehydrated Food

Freeze Dried Food

Freeze-Dried Raw

Wet Food

Frozen

Raw Food

Powder

By Pet Type:

Puppy

Adult

Senior

By Packaging Type:

Pouches

Bags

Can

Bottles & jars

Folding cartons

Tubs & Cups

By Distribution Channel:

Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Mom and Pop Stores Pet Stores Discounters Independent Grocery Retailers Drugstores Other Retail Formats

Online Retailers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Complete TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-13961

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain:

Vegan Dog Food Market Size: The vegan dog food market is expected to be valued at US$ 13.58 billion in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the vegan dog food industry is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7%, reaching a value of US$ 26.35 billion.

High Protein Dog Food Market Share: The high protein dog food market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032, up from US$ 115.50 Billion in the year 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 163.70 Billion by 2032.

Small Breed Dog Food Market Trends: Global demand for small breed dog food is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 35 million by the end of the year 2023, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Raw, Fresh & Frozen Dog Food Market Growth: Global demand for raw, fresh, & frozen dog food is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 18 billion by the end of the year 2023, accelerating at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

GCC Functional Food Market Forecast: GCC Functional Food Market: The revenue generated from the sales of functional foods in GCC countries is estimated to be around US$ 30.9 Billion by 2032, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

Pet Food Microalgae Market Types: The pet food microalgae market is slated to reach US$ 24 million by 2023. By the end of 2033, the market is pegged to achieve US$ 38.3 million, meanwhile expanding at a CAGR of 5%.

Pet Food Ingredients Market Analysis: The pet food ingredients market is estimated to reach US$ 42.2 billion in 2023. It is projected to be valued at US$ 68.3 billion by 2033. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Pet Food Processing Market Outlook: The global pet food processing market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 5.0 Billion in 2022 and projected to reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2032, which record a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Pet Food Market Overview: The global pet food market industry size is expected to reach US$ 1,17,691.2 million in 2023. During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, global pet food sales are likely to soar at 6.4% CAGR. By 2033, the total market value is projected to cross a mark of US$ 2,20,477.1 million.

Fish Based Pet Food Market Demand: The fish based pet food market is capturing a valuation of US$ 1.4 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 16.7 billion by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com