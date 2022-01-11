“Dog the Bounty Hunter” Signs with Virtual Interactive Technologies to Develop Multiple Video Games Around His Persona

Denver, Colorado, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) (“VRVR” or the “Company”), a multi-platform video gaming company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a multi-year, multi-game agreement with a production entity representing Duane “Dog” Chapman, aka “Dog the Bounty Hunter”.

Virtual Interactive Technologies will develop and market a line of video games in cooperation with the production entity and will use Mr. Chapman’s name, image, and likeness in connection with the advertisement, promotion, and sale of the video games. For more than a decade, Mr. Chapman has entertained his fans with multiple hit television series. In addition to capturing over 10,000 fugitives in his career, he has also captured millions of followers on social media. Virtual Interactive Technologies will team with Mr. Chapman to bring exciting and engaging titles to the video gaming market in the coming months and years and will leverage his social media and other public relations resources to bring awareness to the games.

Mr. Chapman said, “After years of sharing my life on television, I’m thrilled to bring my many stories and experiences to the video gaming environment.” He also commented, “I’m delighted to be working with Virtual Interactive Technologies and their experienced team.”

“Collaborating with Dog and his team to help create unique experiences for our customers is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” stated Jason Garber, CEO of Virtual Interactive Technologies. He went on to say, “Dog’s successful career in reality TV and his widely recognized persona will provide us with exceptional content to build a number of exciting and engaging games.”

About Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.

Virtual Interactives Technologies Corp. (www.vrvrcorp.com) is a Denver, Colorado based video game production, publishing, and technology company. The company currently has a portfolio of five video game titles which include: Carmegeddon MaxDamage, Carmegeddon Crashers, Interplanetary Enhanced Edition, Worbital, and Catch & Release VR. The Company finances the development of video game projects to be release on various popular gaming platforms with an emphasis on mobile gaming, virtual reality, and other new and emerging gaming technologies. We look to team with existing game developers as well as offering our own expertise in development solutions, publishing, and marketing video game products. We are constantly engaged in finding ways to reinvest our royalty income streams into further growing our royalty contracts and intellectual property in the video gaming industry.

For Additional Information

Bruce Nurse – Investor Relations

(303) 919-2913

info@vrvrcorp.com

Jennifer Willingham – Publicist, Dog the Bounty Hunter

(310) 870-3580

press@dogthebountyhunter.com