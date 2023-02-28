NEW YORK CITY, NY, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The widespread adoption of blockchain technology has provided an unprecedented level of security and reliability for digital asset management. However, the current protocols need the ability to combine AI with these protocols for even better performance. To address this gap, DogAI, a new AI protocol on blockchain, has been developed to improve digital asset management. This protocol harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to provide an enhanced user experience by improving data security and streamlining asset management processes.

By combining the power of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, $DOGAI seeks to provide the Crypto community with innovative decision making assistance tools. The launch of $DOGAI is a significant step forward in the future of financial technology and how people manage their own money.

$DOGAI is developing a platform that will allow users to benefit from the power of AI. Through AI, $DOGAI will offer innovative financial services such as market prediction, portfolio management, and trend analysis.

As per DexTools, there has been an significant growth in the demand of $DOGAI in less than four days.

$DOGAI will also be doing some airdrops to the current holders, so stay tuned to their telegram group

Media Contacts

DOGAI Official website : https://www.dogaitoken.com/

Twitter link: https://twitter.com/dogaitoken

Media Contact:

David Smith

david@dogaitoken.com

https://www.dogaitoken.com/

