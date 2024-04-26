Dogfish Head Unveils New Beer Packaging Artwork Dogfish Head’s new beer packaging artwork is complete with brighter, more eye-catching graphics and a bigger, bolder “shark-and-shield” logo.

MILTON, Del., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 120th day of the year (Monday, April 29) is upon us, and at Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, that’s considered a holiday! To celebrate “120 Day”, Dogfish Head announces the annual return of its fan-favorite 120 Minute IPA, and unveils its all-new beer packaging artwork, complete with brighter, more eye-catching graphics and a bigger, bolder “shark-and-shield” logo.

“Typically, the 120th day of the year means it’s time to crack a 120 Minute IPA and raise a glass to another year’s release of this beautiful beer,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “This year, I get to do that AND commemorate the official launch of our all-new beer packaging artwork, which is finally rolling out to shelves nationwide. It’s been a long, but rewarding journey to get to this new look, so raising a fresh 120 Minute IPA sounds like the perfect celebration to me!”

After a more than year-long exploration of artistic goodness, Dogfish Head rolls out new beer packaging artwork for all its brews – from the iconic, continually hopped 60 Minute IPA to the paloma-inspired, beer-cocktail hybrid Citrus Squall, and everything in between. Feedback from fans informed the brand’s beer packaging redesign, which centered around three specific directives.

Lean into the brand’s nautical roots.

Drawing inspiration from the brand’s coastal Delaware birthplace, each Dogfish Head beer’s new label design is anchored with a singular, nautical-centric “hero” illustration – a sailboat, a lighthouse, a compass and more.

Lead with flavor.

Honoring Dogfish Head’s longtime commitment to brewing beers with unique culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot (the German purity law stating beer must only be brewed with water, hops, barley and yeast), each beer’s new label also features drawings of its ingredients. These drawings, coupled with two-word flavor descriptors, are intended to provide drinkers with clearer flavor expectations at shelf.

Give the shark room to swim.

Dogfish Head’s new beer packaging highlights an enlarged, black-and-white version of the brand’s original “shark-and-shield” logo from the 90s. This update allows the brand’s logo to stand out against its new, brighter-colored packaging, and ensures any thirsty souls traversing the craft beer isle can easily spot Dogfish Head’s products.

Just like Dogfish Head’s new beer packaging, its fan-favorite 120 Minute IPA is now making its way to shelves from coast-to-coast, where legal. An imperial IPA continuously hopped with a copious amount of high-alpha American hops throughout the boil and whirlpool, 120 Minute IPA is then dry-hopped with another boatload of hops to create what some call, “The Holy Grail for Hopheads!” Clocking in at 15.5% ABV, 120 Minute IPA is unfiltered, abundantly hoppy and perfect for cellaring. So, grab a 4pk/12oz bottles, crack one to toast the launch of Dogfish Head’s new beer packaging and put the rest away to enjoy later.

ABOUT DOGFISH HEAD:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened nearly 30 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits –whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based company consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com or follow the brand on social media.

