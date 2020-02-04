With the impeachment drive against him ebbing, U.S. President Donald Trump will face his Democratic accusers on Tuesday night at a State of the Union speech where he is expected to push his case for another four years in office.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Dogged by impeachment, Trump goes head to head with Congress in big speech - February 4, 2020
- FDA to hold public meeting on testing for asbestos in talc - February 4, 2020
- Stocks firmer as China’s markets recoup some virus losses - February 4, 2020