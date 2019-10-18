Breaking News
Home / Top News / Doggie Dental Prebiotic, Pet Food Meal Alternatives, Pet Food Biotech Brands Win at Pet Innovation Challenge

Doggie Dental Prebiotic, Pet Food Meal Alternatives, Pet Food Biotech Brands Win at Pet Innovation Challenge

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Pet Innovation Challenge, hosted by Factory and sponsored by New Hope Network, took place in Bethlehem, PA on October 2nd and 3rd. Hundreds of attendees, including entrepreneurs, investors, pet industry experts and local community members, gathered to highlight innovative and emerging pet health brands and tackle some of the pet health industry’s biggest challenges.

The first night of the event included a live pitch slam, where ten pre-selected pet health brands competed for the attention of investors and over $50,000 worth of prizes. TEEF, a drinkable dental prebiotic for dogs, won the pitch slam competition, with Chippin, the “Beyond Meat of Pet Food” and Because Animals, a biotechnology company creating pet food made with cultured meat, coming in second and third place respectively.

Celebrity veterinarian and animal health expert Dr. Katy Nelson opened the second day of the event, which focused on finding real-time solutions to the biggest problems that each of the ten presenting brands are facing in their missions to disrupt the global pet care industry.

“We’re excited we were able to bring cutting-edge entrepreneurs, industry leaders and investors to Factory to ideate solutions for some of the challenges the entrepreneurs are facing,” said Rich Thompson, Managing Partner of Factory, LLC. “All of the companies walked away with some actionable steps to help them grow their businesses.”

The success of this event highlights the growing start-up culture of Bethlehem, PA, and a shift in the pet care industry toward smaller, artisan brands. “The Pet Innovation Challenge demonstrated that innovation is thriving in the global pet products industry and that the same consumer-driven trends fueling opportunity in the broader CPG market—such as growing demand for personalization and sustainable protein sources—are driving pet products innovation as well,” says Carlotta Mast, market leader for New Hope Network. “This event, which was designed to allow entrepreneurs to solicit support and ideas from the pet products and CPG community to help them address a business challenge, also demonstrated the deep expertise and generous spirit of the industry leaders gathered.”

About Factory
Factory is a team of experienced operators with $250M of investable capital who acquire meaningful equity stakes in high potential food, beverage and pet health companies, and partner with them to rapidly build value. Factory’s 31 team members have expertise in sales, marketing, product development, food science, manufacturing, distribution, supply chain, logistics, package engineering, food safety, consumer insights, social media, finance, and legal. Factory is based in a one-of-a kind, custom-built, 40,000 sq. ft. innovation and scale-up facility in Bethlehem PA, where the team is able to provide partner companies with support and resources so invested capital can be used for growth, not SG&A.

About New Hope Network
New Hope Network, by Informa Markets, is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through its mission of growing healthy markets to bring more health to more people, New Hope Network helps businesses identify the people, products, partnerships and trends that create better opportunities and connections. For more information visit www.newhope.com.

CONTACT: Contact:
Carrie Kocik
New Hope Network
[email protected]
617-694-5971
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.