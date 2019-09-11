‘Doing me a favor’: Vapers open to Trump’s proposed ban on flavored e-cigarettes

New Yorkers who vape do not seem to mind if President Donald Trump pushes through a proposed ban on flavored e-cigarettes, admitting that widespread youth addiction needed to be controlled and expressing hope that it might help them quit.
